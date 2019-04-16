DWWA judge profile: Stefan Neumann MS

Stefan Neumann MS is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Stefan Neumann MS

Stefan Neumann MS is Head Sommelier at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, a two Michelin-star restaurant in the Mandarin Oriental hotel, Hyde Park. He has comprehensive experience in the Michelin star world, previously working for restaurants The Fat Duck in Bray, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxford, Restaurant Hotel Obauer in Salzburg, and Steirereck in Vienna.

Stefan Neumann was first a DWWA judge in 2015 and gained his Master Sommelier qualification in 2017.