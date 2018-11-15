DWWA Regional Chair for Spain: Ferran Centelles

Ferran Centelles is joint Regional Chair for Spain with Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Ferran Centelles

Ferran Centelles is the Spanish wine specialist for jancisrobinson.com. Previously, he was a sommelier at elBulli restaurant from 2000 to 2011, and when elBulli transformed itself to become elBullifoundation, Centelles was made drinks director.

He has also been part of the team of Outlook Wine (The Barcelona Wine School). Centelles was named Best Sommelier in Spain in 2006 and was awarded the National Gastronomy Award in 2011.

He has published his first book about food and wine pairing called ¿Qué vino con este pato?.

