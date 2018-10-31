DWWA Regional Chair for Australia: Huon Hooke

Huon Hooke is joint Regional Chair for Australia with Anthony Rose at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019

Huon Hooke

Huon Hooke is Australia’s leading independent wine writer, based in Sydney, who also judges wine competitions and educates on wine. A journalist first and wine professional second, he has tertiary qualifications in both fields, and has also worked in wineries and wine retailing. He contributes to Gourmet Traveller Wine, the Sydney Morning Herald’s ‘Good Food’ section, ‘Good Weekend’ magazine and Decanter, among other publications.

He was co-author of The Penguin Good Australian Wine Guide for 14 years until 2007. In 2012 he launched the web and phone based app, Huonhooke.com.

He has won 11 awards for wine writing since 1984 and has published 19 books on wine, including a biography of Penfolds Grange creator Max Schubert.

Follow Huon on Twitter @HuonHooke