See Decanter expert's rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Terranoble, Kaykun, Casablanca Valley 2010.
Terranoble, Kaykun, Casablanca Valley 2010
Terranoble Pinot Noir, Kaykun, Casablanca Valley 2010
Judges’ scores: Isa Bal MS 16.5 Peter Richards MW 16.5 Dirceu Vianna Jr MW 18
Blackberry jam, wet earth and black cherries on the nose. Ripe, juicy with good concentration. Smoky, dried and fresh fruit. Toasty hints. This is juicy, cogent, fluid and refreshing with some lovely elements.
Drink 2013–2020
Alc 13.5%