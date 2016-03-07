Terranoble, Kaykun, Casablanca Valley 2010

Terranoble Kaykun Casablanca Valley 2010.

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Points 90
Grape Variety:Pinot Noir

Terranoble, Kaykun, Casablanca Valley 2010
This product is featured in: Best value New World Pinot Noir and Chilean Pinot Noir: panel tasting results.

Terranoble Pinot Noir, Kaykun, Casablanca Valley 2010

Judges’ scores: Isa Bal MS 16.5 Peter Richards MW 16.5 Dirceu Vianna Jr MW 18
Blackberry jam, wet earth and black cherries on the nose. Ripe, juicy with good concentration. Smoky, dried and fresh fruit. Toasty hints. This is juicy, cogent, fluid and refreshing with some lovely elements.

Drink 2013–2020
Alc 13.5%

UK

Vintage Cellars £19.95