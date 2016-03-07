Terranoble Pinot Noir, Kaykun, Casablanca Valley 2010

Judges’ scores: Isa Bal MS 16.5 Peter Richards MW 16.5 Dirceu Vianna Jr MW 18

Blackberry jam, wet earth and black cherries on the nose. Ripe, juicy with good concentration. Smoky, dried and fresh fruit. Toasty hints. This is juicy, cogent, fluid and refreshing with some lovely elements.

Drink 2013–2020

Alc 13.5%

Click on the stockist below to buy now: