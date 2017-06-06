DWWA Judge profile: Fabio Giavedoni

Fabio Giavedoni is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Fabio Giavedoni

Born in Friuli and currently Bologna-based, Fabio Giavedoni has grown his passion for wine since he was young, as is common with most of his fellow Friulians. After qualifying as an AIS Sommelier, he worked for a long time in restaurants and wineries in Bologna.

He met with Slow Food in the mid Nineties, taking part in wine tastings for a wine guide jointly edited by Slow Food Press and Gambero Rosso, namely Guida ai Vini d’Italia, of which he subsequently became the supervisor for the Italian regions Emilia Romagna and Marche.Since 2008 has has taught at Università di Scienze Gastronomiche of Pollenzo.

Currently Fabio, jointly with Giancarlo Gariglio, is the contributing editor of Slow Wine, the guide to Italian vineyards and wines released anually by Slow Food Press since 2010. He has also published two single-subject books: Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, un Grande Vino, and Il Piceno e il Pecorino.

2016 was Fabio’s first year judging at the DWWA.