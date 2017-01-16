DWWA judge profile: Richard Juhlin

Richard Juhlin is Regional Chair for Champagne at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Richard Juhlin is the author of seven books on Champagne and a freelance writer contributing to magazines including Spectacle du Monde, La Revue de Champagne and Wine International. He also runs The Richard Juhlin Champagne Club (champagneclub.com) through which he arranges tours to Champagne and manages the members-only Richard Juhlin Champagne Bars in Stockholm and Copenhagen.

Juhlin is currently working on the television series, Drinks and Restaurants in Europe, which will be aired in the USA and China, and he previously appeared in the Norwegian television series Nesevis.

The recipient of numerous awards, Juhlin was made a Chevalier de l’Ordre du Mérite Agricole in 2002, and last year he was presented with l’Ordre National de la Légion d’honneur for his contribution to Champagne.

Juhlin additionally carries out cellar consultations, holds wine tastings and lectures across the globe. He currently holds the world record for the highest number of champagnes tasted – over 10,500 to date. Right now Richard is working on a big project called Champagne Hiking; he is searching for the 100 best places on the planet to taste the 100 best champagnes in the world.