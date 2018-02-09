This week's quiz has been provided by the City Fine Wine Challenge in aid of the NSPCC charity in the UK. Test your fine wine general knowledge below...

The NSPCC City Fine Wine challenge took place in London yesterday (8 February). Guests were encouraged, in exchange for donations, to cheat their way to the Challenge trophy, with NSPCC volunteers on-hand to sell clues, and even answers, for the right amount.

The quiz below was curated by Andrew Hooper from Challenge sponsor Lea and Sandeman.

Click in the box below for a 10-question quiz to see how you might have done, without buying clues or answers.