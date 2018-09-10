Highlights: Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018 Judging Week Bella Callaghan September 10, 2018 0shares 0shares TAGS: DAWA 2018Dawa Highlights Over 3,000 wines from more than 37 countries were judged by 50 of the best palates from across Asia for the annual Decanter Asia Wine Awards. See some of the photo highlights below. 1/9 Li Demei, vice-chair at DAWA 2018, shares the chairmanship with seven others. 2/9 DAWA 2018 Judges had to taste over 3,000 wines from more than 37 countries. 3/9 Andrew Jefford has been a judge and vice-chair in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards since the launch of the competition in 2012. 4/9 Sarah Heller MW, was a new addition to the judging panel for the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018. 5/9 Anty Fung joined the DAWA judging team this year. 6/9 After each day of judging, judges are invited to try all the wines that were awarded a gold medal that day. 7/9 Leon Liang, one of China’s leading wine educators also joined the DAWA judging team. 8/9 Michael Hill Smith hard at work at this year’s DAWA 9/9 DAWA 2018 was kindly sponsored by Riedel, Evian and Badoit