DAWA judge profile: Fabien Duboueix

Fabien Duboueix, head sommelier of The NCO Club, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Fabien Duboueix

Pursuing his career in the wine and hospitality industry across Germany, France, Ireland, England, Spain, USA and now Singapore, Fabien Duboueix brings with him a wealth of over 19 years of experience in the food and beverage industry.

Born in Champagne, Fabien is a certified Sommelier (CMS), Specialist of Wine (CSW), Spirit Specialist and Sake Sommelier. In 2014 Fabien added another professional title to his belt, becoming an Advanced Sommelier from the Court of Master Sommeliers.

Prior to The NCO Club, Fabien was Head Sommelier for the 3 Michelin Star Joel Robuchon Restaurant and 2 Michelin Star L’Atelier at Resorts World Sentosa. Fluent in English, Spanish and German as well as his native French, Fabien is keen on helping other wine professionals progress their career.

Fabien is currently the Head Sommelier of The NCO Club covering 4 outlets: Madame Fan Chinese restaurant, Coolcats music bar, Fishpool champagne bar and Stags’ Room wine bar.