National Wine Day: 15 wines under $50 to celebrate

25th May marks National Wine Day in the US, so we’ve picked some great wines to celebrate with – mainly from some top US retailers including Wine.com, K&L Wines and Zachys wines.

We’ve chosen $50 as our top price limit, with wines at the top of the scale including the Domaine les Pallières, Les Racines, Gigondas, Rhône 2017 which is ‘packed with concentrated blackcurrant, raspberry and olive tapenade flavours’. Or the André Clouet, Grande Reserve Brut, Champagne NV which is ‘incredible value for a blanc de noirs grower Champagne from the grand cru vineyards of Bouzy,’ coming in at under $40.

However many of these wines come in at below $30, 0r even $20 – such as the Domaine La Bernarde, Les Hauts de Luc Rosé, Côtes de Provence 2019, ‘an alluring rosé which carries plenty of aromatic interest’ and only $16.99.

Other ways to celebrate National Wine Day: Wineries and wine bars to visit

With the world opening up again, perhaps it’s better to celebrate wine by venturing out.

Visit a stunning Napa winery, such as Raymond, one of the ‘most talked-about wineries in northern California due to its unique and provocative design’, as Aidy Smith writes in our guide.

Or pay a visit to a wine bar to help those hospitality businesses that have been suffering. For a great glass of Bordeaux in New York, particularly from organic and biodynamic producers, and mostly served from magnums, try Bacchus, an unpretentious Brooklyn-based bistro.

Or in Napa, Carpe Diem – which was badly hit in the 2014 Napa earthquake – is a ‘classic, dimly lit wine bar, isn’t flashy or pretentious and the wine list has bottles for every budget,’ says Jess Lander in her picks of best Napa and Sonoma wine bars.

Our US readers can also save 20% on a Decanter Premium subscription this National Wine Day, by using the code WINEDAY – but act quickly, as this is a one day only offer.

National Wine Day: 15 wines under $50 to try