360 Bar and Dining: DWWA 2017 promotion in November

Sydney-based restaurant, 360 Bar and Dining, will be promoting six DWWA 2017 winners
360 Bar and Dining, a stylish and intimate restaurant in Sydney, Australia, will be showcasing six DWWA 2017 wining wines this November.
The restaurant has set industry benchmarks for revolving restaurants worldwide and continues to impress diners with innovative modern Australian inspired menus and excellent service.
The following DWWA winning wines will be available to taste throughout the month of November:
- Charles Heidsieck, Réserve Rosé Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France NV
- Charles Heidsieck, Réserve Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France NV
- Piper-Heidsieck, Rare 2002, Champagne, Champagne, France, 2002
- Penfolds, Saint Henri Shiraz, South Australia, Australia 2013
- De Bortoli, Noble One Botrytis Semillon, New South Wales, Australia 2014
- Penfolds, Grandfather Rare Tawny, South Eastern Australia, Australia NV
See full DWWA 2017 results here
Promotional period: 7th November – 3rd December
Address: Sydney Tower Dining, Reception Level 4 Sydney Westfield Centre, Between Pitt & Castlereagh Streets Sydney NSW 2000
Website: www.360dining.com.au