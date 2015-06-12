{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MmU1YWZhYTQ3NTg2MDkzODM0NjQ3OGMwYzdhNGI4NmZmNmQ0MzNmZmQwNjdjZjg2MzAwMTFiNDJmNGZjMWEwNw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
DWWA & DAWA Bottle Stickers
Olivia Mason
Promote your win with Decanter medal stickers
All winners can purchase bottle stickers for their corresponding medals from DWWA & DAWA at the dedicated Decanter Awards shop. Stickers come in rolls of 1,000.
How to order medal stickers
Not sure how to order medal stickers? Download and follow this simple step-by-step guide for an easy check-out process or see below.