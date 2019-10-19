Valdarno di Sopra: Stephen Brook travels to Tuscany’s fully organic DOC
To the east of the Chianti Classico zone is Valdarno, a relatively new Tuscan DOC that was approved in 2011 and is 100% organic. Stephen Brook visited the region and reviews his top finds.
‘Don’t forget my shoe size!’ shouted my wife, as I left home on my way to Heathrow for my flight to Florence. This unusual injunction was occasioned by the fact that three out of the four estates I was about to visit were owned by fashion tycoons, and two of them by shoe designers.