Decanter magazine: December 2019
Interview: Jancis Robinson MW and Hugh Johnson
Chablis 2018 new release report & 35 top wines to buy – Tim Atkin MW
Chablis Premier Cru guide – Andy Howard MW
My top 40: Piedmont reds beyond Nebbiolo – Stephen Brook
Value St-Emilion – James Lawther MW
The 30 best Cape wines under £20 – Greg Sherwood MW
Pinot Meunier – Alice Lascelles
Port Vintages: A Decanter Guide – Richard Mayson
Steven Spurrier’s fine wine world
Weekday wines
Champagne: bottle vs magnum panel tasting – 130 wines tasted
California Cabernet 2015 panel tasting – 197 wines tasted
Expert’s choice: Moulis & Listrac 2016 – James Lawther MW
Travel: Puglia – Adrian Mourby
Travel: Christmas Markets – Fiona Sims
Wine legends: Dow’s Vintage Port 1955