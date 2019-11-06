Decanter magazine: December 2019

Ellie Douglas

Interview: Jancis Robinson MW and Hugh Johnson

Chablis 2018 new release report & 35 top wines to buy – Tim Atkin MW

Chablis Premier Cru guide – Andy Howard MW

My top 40: Piedmont reds beyond Nebbiolo – Stephen Brook

Value St-Emilion – James Lawther MW

The 30 best Cape wines under £20 – Greg Sherwood MW

Pinot Meunier – Alice Lascelles

Port Vintages: A Decanter Guide – Richard Mayson

Steven Spurrier’s fine wine world

Weekday wines

Champagne: bottle vs magnum panel tasting – 130 wines tasted

California Cabernet 2015 panel tasting – 197 wines tasted

Expert’s choice: Moulis & Listrac 2016 – James Lawther MW

Travel: Puglia – Adrian Mourby

Travel: Christmas Markets – Fiona Sims

Wine legends: Dow’s Vintage Port 1955