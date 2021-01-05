{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZWFiMzFlNTAzMzYyYjkwYmJiNTkzOGU3NjA4NDkyZTU0MjQ4OTZmODQ4N2VlNGM1ZDZhNzYzOWRmNThmNTg5MA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter Magazine: February 2021

INSIDE THE  FEBRUARY 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…

Features:

  • Wines of the Year (Part 2) The 43 best white, rosé, sweet, fortified and
    orange wine selections tasted and enjoyed throughout 2020 by Decanter’s panel of experts and staff. (See last month’s issue for red and sparkling wine)
  • Regional profile: Pic St-Loup – Andrew Jefford
  • Decanter World Wine Awards: Top Northern Italian red wines
  • Vintage preview: Burgundy 2019 – Charles Curtis MW
  • Producer profile: Grosset Wines, Clare Valley –  David Sly
  • My top 20: Viogniers beyond the Rhône – Fiona Beckett
  • The great debate: sulphur dioxide in wine – Rupert Joy

Spirits:

Buying guide:

  • Panel tasting: Affordable California reds 84 wines tasted
  • Expert’s choice: Oregon Pinot Noir – Charles Curtis MW

SPECIAL ITALY SUPPLEMENT INCLUDED

Regulars:

  • The art of wine
  • A month in wine
  • Letters
  • Weekday wines
  • Weekend wines
  • Notes & queries
  • Next month

Good living:
Travel: 4 great European wine weekends – Fiona Sims

  • Collectors:
    Market watch
    Fine wine price watch
    Wine legends: Cape Mentelle, Cabernet Sauvignon 1983 – Stephen Brook

