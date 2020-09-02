Decanter Magazine: October 2020

INSIDE THIS MONTH’S EDITION OF DECANTER…
- Chile: what’s hot on the Chilean wine scene
- The Decanter interview: Susana Balbo
- My top 20: South American red blends
- South American white wines: new terroirs, new ideas, new impetus across the continent
- Uruguay: the way ahead, following two decades of advance
- Regional profile: McLaren Vale, South Australia
- Producer profile: Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Napa Valley, in its 50th anniversary year
- South Africa’s Semillon Gris: a remarkable phenomenon
- Chile & Argentina: The Rise of Pinot Noir
Spirits:
- Distilled by Decanter: spirits news, insights, cocktail recipes and more
- Rum: easy and delicious recipes for five cocktail classics
Regulars:
- The art of wine
- A month in wine
- Letters
- Weekday wines
- Weekend wines
- Notes & queries
- Next month
Good Living:
- Travel: Brazil’s best wine routes
Collectors:
- Market watch
- Fine wine price watch
- Wine legends: Seña 1997, Aconcagua, Chile