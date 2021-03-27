Whether you are looking for a birthday or anniversary gift – or just a bottle to say thank you – here are eight whiskies from Scotland, Ireland, Japan and even Denmark.

They cover a range of styles and tastes – from single malts to cask finished whiskies – to please even the most discerning of palates.

Best whisky gifts: The bottles to buy

Aberlour A’Bunadh Batch 63

A seriously intense, cask-strength Highland single malt and certainly not one for the faint of heart. Matured in Oloroso casks giving strong Sherried aromas alongside notes of dates and toffee. In the mouth the intensity continues with a fierce spiciness before mellowing on the finish with chocolatey notes. Alc 61%

Islay Violets 33 Years Old

A very special 33-year-old single malt that is matured in American oak casks before being finished in Cognac barrels. This is stunningly complex with floral hints alongside rich citrus, candied ginger and cacao notes. An absolute must for any Islay fans. Alc 46.2%

Jura 18 Year Old Red Wine Finish

Created with a blend of peated and unpeated spirit, this is matured for 18 years in ex-bourbon barrels before being finished in premier grand cru classé Bordeaux barrels. A fragrant and sweetly scented whisky with notes of orange peel and cherry coming through. On the palate expect a sweetness, with dried fruits and a lightly smoked finish. Alc 44%

MacNair’s Lum Reek 21 Year Old

A serious blended malt comprising peated Islay and Speyside malts combined with older GlenAllachie single malt – beautifully aged in Oloroso, virgin oak and red wine casks. The result is a complex and heady whisky combining gentle wafts of peaty smoke with hints of tobacco, cherry fruit, dark chocolate and a spiced finish. Superbly integrated and complex. Alc 48%

Nikka Tailored Blended Japanese Whisky

Nikka Tailored is a beautiful replacement for the Nikka 12 Year Old and is a blend of mostly malted barley from the Miyagikyo and Yoichi distilleries, along with Coffey still grain whisky. The result is a delicate array of fruity and honeyed aromas that lead into balanced flavours of dark chocolate and roasted coffee bean. Alc 43%

Pittyvaich 1989 30 Year Old (Special Release 2020)

Part of Diageo’s much anticipated super-premium Special Release single malts, this is Pittyvaich’s third consecutive release and a truly sensational whisky from a distillery that sadly closed in 1993. Showing distinct citrus and slightly green herby overtones, the palate is plush and packed full of intriguing flavours that lead to a long finish dominated by mulled spice. Alc 50.8%

Stauning KAOS Whisky

Hailing from the west coast of Denmark, this is a distinctively different whisky made from three single malts – a no-smoke single malt, malted rye and smoked single malt. It’s matured in American oak and first-fill Maker’s Mark bourbon barrels. This is well-structured and shows all the different malt hallmarks – fruit, spice and smoke – which lead to a salted caramel finish. Perfect for the seasoned whisky drinker who thinks they have seen it all. Alc 46%

Waterford Organic Gaia 1.1 Single Malt

The first certified organic Irish whiskey made from 100% organic barley. Features a blend of American virgin oak, first-fill bourbon, French oak and vin doux naturel casks. This is a youthful and vibrant single malt with spicy, cereal notes. A well-rounded palate finishes with a delicious fruitiness. Alc 50%

