Rosa tequila: A new style to explore

In the ever-exciting world of tequila, there’s one category that, while still small, is showing innovation: rosa. Named after their pinkish hue, rosa tequilas don’t have a formal definition, but are widely regarded to be a blanco (white) or joven (gold) tequila lightly aged in red wine barrels.

‘Rosa tequilas are becoming an exciting category as they’re a unique blend of tradition and innovation,’ explains Richard Betts, creator of Tequila Komos. ‘They’re meant for those who are seeking character and unique flavours in their tequila.’

Delicate & distinctive

This style – which has been adopted by Komos and other brands, such as El Tequileño, Código and Tico – eschews the common practice of ageing tequila in American oak. Distillers also avoid overwhelming the agave character by only ageing for a few months. The best rosa tequilas balance agave’s grassy, earthy or citrus notes with sweeter red fruit notes from the wine barrels to create a delicate but distinctive drop.

‘The thought to experiment came from my winemaking background, where I’ve played with various used barrels,’ says Betts, a former Master Sommelier who also set up his own wine companies: Betts & Scholl and Scarpetta. He also cites Scotch whisky cask finishes as inspiration for the brand’s Reposado Rosa, which is aged for 65 days with grape skins in ex-red wine French oak barrels from Napa and Sonoma. The barrels impart notes of cinnamon-dusted rose petals, dark cherries, blackberries and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Rosa tequila is very versatile, working as both a sipper and in mixed drinks. ‘It still shows vibrant, primary, roasted-agave flavours, but the influence of the oak adds some vanilla and a smoky element. It has a personality all of its own, which shows off both neat and over ice with sparkling water,’ says Betts of the Komos Reposado Rosa. He recommends it in a Spicy Tommy’s Margarita, paired with dark chocolate or something savoury, such as roast duck.

El Jimador and Herradura tequila ambassador Dani Umoette suggests using rosa tequila alongside sweet vermouth, a touch of red wine and cherry bitters for a tequila twist on a Manhattan; or even lengthened with cream soda in a refreshing highball.

One to try

Código 1530 Rosa Blanco

A blanco tequila rested in uncharred French white oak Napa Valley Cabernet barrels for one month. Beautiful blush pink in colour. Red fruits such as raspberry and cranberry, candy floss, candied citrus peel and Turkish delight are complemented by Código’s earthy agave DNA. Alcohol 35%