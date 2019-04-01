Stewards of the land: Villa Sandi Premium Prosecco

Located in the heart of Prosecco DOCG country, Villa Sandi is a family-owned and operated winery, and producer of some of Italy’s most critically acclaimed sparkling wines.

Villa Sandi represents the same values as a family: tradition, heritage, a sense of responsibility, and deep bonds with the land where it has been located for generations.

Blending the latest research and advanced technology with respect for the terroir and deep love for the region, he has made Villa Sandi a landmark producer through unwavering commitments to quality and the environment and by having an international outlook.

Vineyards have characterized the landscape for centuries, and Villa Sandi own vineyards are found in the entire Prosecco area, from the wider DOC to the gentle hills of Asolo DOCG to the Conegliano-Valdobbiadene DOCG steep slopes up to the special cru of Cartizze in Valdobbiadene. The finest cru of the area is produced from the Cartizze hill. It is here that Villa Sandi produces the grapes for its coveted and multi- award winning Cartizze La Rivetta.

Viticulture and winemaking are ancient arts in the hilly Asolo and Valdobbiadene DOCG areas, and the Moretti Polegato family has long been part of this legacy.

Passion, commitment and dedication to create the best Prosecco take many forms and the Moretti Polegato family’s belief in being stewards of the land not only reflects in the quality of their wines but in the land itself, which has culminated in the winery vineyards have been certified as “Biodiversity Friend” by the World Biodiversity Association (WBA).

It is a core company value to encourage biodiversity and sustainability in the vineyards. Indeed, sustainability runs through the entire business, and Villa Sandi uses a number of alternative energy sources in the winery from hydroelectric power to solar panels which account for 40% of the total energy.

The winery also has stringent protocols in place to ensure the sustainable use of water resources and to strictly limit CO2 emissions.

Being a wine producer involves knowing and respecting the inner essence of the grapes and the wine produced from them. Prosecco is a young and fresh wine, with charming floral and fruity notes. To maintain these features longer and allow the consumer to enjoy Prosecco at its best anywhere in the world, Villa Sandi has implemented a special production method starting directly from grape must instead of still wine, which includes one single fermentation process. As a result, the wines have remarkable freshness, rich fruit flavours, and unrivalled longevity in the bottle – elements that have made Villa Sandi a favourite among consumers and critics alike.

Family, quality, stewardship, sustainability – the hallmarks of Villa Sandi Premium Prosecco.