Exploring Valle d’Aosta: Italy’s hidden gem for wine and alpine adventures

Italy’s Valle d’Aosta (‘Aosta Valley’) is one of the wine world’s hidden gems. It’s a charming region replete with Roman ruins, medieval Savoyard castles and fairytale landscapes, and it has plenty to offer food and wine lovers as well as the active traveller all year round.

Summer and winter are particularly abundant seasons in terms of activities that focus on its wines, its delicious Alpine food, the region’s beauty and stunning topography.

Lying at the foot of the Alps gives Aosta a particular advantage in the winter. World-class ski and snowboarding villages such as Courmayeur and La Thuile are located within 10-20 minutes of Morgex, the most northern wine village in Aosta.

Mont Blanc’s Skyway – open in both summer and winter – takes explorers by rotating cable car to the summit’s dramatic peaks. One can not only dine at 3,466 metres at Punta Helbronner’s Panoramic Bistro, but also experience the restaurant’s most spectacular view at its Infinity Table, a special private corner for two designed by Kartell, one of Italy’s grandest furniture design companies.

Wine becomes the main focus at Cave Mont Blanc’s high-altitude winery at Pavillon du Mont Fréty, a station two-thirds of the way up the mountain, at 2,173 metres.

Since 2022, this excellent co-op produces a metodo classico (traditional method) brut nature sparkling wine called ‘Cuvées des Guides’, an hommage to Mont Blanc’s Alpine guides. Here, it’s possible to learn about the winemaking process and how the high altitude pressure and temperature conditions impart a unique thumbprint. This 100% Prié Blanc wine can be tasted in the Punta Hellbroner Panoramic Bistrot alongside other wines from the Aosta Valley.

For those visitors who prefer exploring Aosta in the summer, hiking trails feel almost limitless.

Vineyard tours & tastings

For those keen on a picnic with wine tasting followed by a self-guided stroll through a vineyard trail, La Vrille wine estate is a must. Of its eight delicious wines, the rare indigenous red variety, Vuillermin, and the beautifully layered dessert wine, Chambave Muscat Flétri, are standouts.

Winery tastings are abundant, but Les Crêtes, one of Aosta’s most celebrated producers, offers some unique vinous experiences in Aymavilles.

Wine lovers can taste a variety of its wines accompanied by a curated selection of local cheeses like Fontina DOP, alongside some spectacularly delicious salumi, including a fabulous local version of ‘lardo’, while admiring the breathtaking Torrette hillside vineyards from the expansive picture window.

For an even more adventurous experience, you can enjoy a wine tasting in Les Crêtes’ Côteau la Tour vineyard with its medieval watchtower.

Summer ‘aperitivo’ does not get much better than in Aosta. Vinosteria Antirouille organises an aperitivo in the vines every week in July, with some dates in August and September too. Each week features a different local producer, whose wines are paired with artisanal meats and cheeses, all accompanied by traditional music and comedy sketches.

Getting there Aosta Valley’s closest international airport is Torino airport, 115km to the south, however Milan Malpensa (170km) has more international flights. The drive time from either city is approximately two hours. Geneva airport is 151km away and a three-hour car journey though the Pennine Alps via the Saint Bernard mountain pass (only open in the summer months) or through the toll tunnel.

Unwind

Unwind and rejuvenate after your day’s activities at Pré-Saint-Didier’s thermal baths, located between Courmayeur and Morgex. Its hot pools are fed by thermal water, and it also features saunas and themed ‘relax rooms’.

If you are keen to stay longer than a day, rooms are also available at its neighbouring property, QC Hotel Monte Bianco, open summer or winter.

For other accommodations, the family-owned 4* Hotel Milleluci in Aosta town itself is a fine choice . Its vintage wooden Alpine surroundings add an authentic feel while its perched location delivers excellent views of the valley.

For visitors who enjoy wine estate agroturismo experiences, Lo Triolet winery offers six different charming holiday apartments located just off the main highway in the quiet village of Introd, just 5km from Gran Paradiso National Park.

Dining

Wine is, of course, meant to accompany food and there are a number of wonderful dining choices in the region. If imbibing with access to expansive views of dramatic vineyard vistas sounds appealing, then you will not go wrong with Le Vigneron Arvier, where the steep terraced vineyards in one of Aosta’s smallest wine areas, Arvier, pair with refined cuisine and a deep wine list.

Trattoria di Campagna in Sarre is another excellent choice, with selections such as melt-in-your-mouth homemade gnocchi with Bleu d’Aosta cheese sauce, and delicious fresh trout from Morgex.

For visitors travelling through Aosta’s southern areas, the buzzy and rustic La Kiuva in Arnad offers an authentic dining experience. It boasts a number of delicious regional specialities such as ‘Crêpes alla Valdostana’ – savoury crepes filled with Fontina DOP cheese, ham and bechamel, baked until bubbly.

La Kiuva is also the only authorised facility in the Aosta Valley recognised as a processing centre for hunted game, so various tasty dishes like pappardelle with wild boar ragù also feature on its menu.

The Aosta Valley remains one of Italy’s most captivating yet understated destinations – a perfect blend of Alpine beauty, tradition, and taste – where mountain wines, delicious cuisine, and breathtaking landscapes come together in perfect harmony.

