New figures from UK customs body HMRC show that British gin exports reached more than £500 million in 2017.

New high for British gin exports

This is the first time that overseas sales of British gin have gone over half a billion pounds, at a total of £530 million.

The EU remains the biggest market for British gin, growing 16% in 2017. Spain was the country that imported the most, with £100 million of gin sales.

Asia and Oceania grew by 13%, to a total of over £31 million, indicating an important growing market.

‘It has been another phenomenal year of export growth for our British gin producers,’ said Miles Beale, CEO of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association.

Brexit appeal

‘On leaving the EU, we want more government support to increase exports to developed markets such as Australia, Japan, China and the US.

‘The removal of tariffs would allow Britain to maintain its position as the world’s largest spirits exporter and further boost the UK economy and provide more jobs.’

Beale also encouraged ambassadors and diplomats to help this market more by ‘committing to serve British gin at events, both home and abroad.’

Domestic gin sales

Sales of gin in the UK also increased in 2017, in the on and off trades. In the 12 months to September 2017, Brits bought £1.2 billion of gin, the equivalent of over 47 million bottles of gin.

This is up by 7 million bottles compared to the same period the previous year.

The success of the gin market at home and abroad has encouraged English winemakers to also get involved with the spirit.

Chapel Down winery in Kent launched a gin and vodka last year, using the leftover skins from the winemaking process.

The UK has more than doubled its number of distilleries in the last five years, predominantly due to the gin trend.