Our famous Panel Tastings; three world class wine experts in their field review a flight of wines on a theme. Each give their own individual scores, which are then averaged to give an overall mark. This year has seen panel tastings on many different themes, from little known Levante in Spain to California Chardonnay, with thousands of wines tasted.

See the top Decanter Panel Tastings wines of 2016 below

This page is part of our ‘best wines of 2016’ series

This year, the magazine panel tastings have yielded unsurprising to the unpredictable in terms of results.

To make it easy, the Decanter team has shifted through thousands of panel tasting wine reviews to bring you our top picks of 2016.

This is not necessarily the wine that came top in each class, but we took into account factors such as availability to buy, price and a score of above 90 points. We also only included one wine from each category.

These wines our some of our experts’ top wines of 2016 and well worth seeking out to try.

Top wines of 2016: Decanter Panel Tastings