Our famous Panel Tastings; three world class wine experts in their field review a flight of wines on a theme. Each give their own individual scores, which are then averaged to give an overall mark. This year has seen panel tastings on many different themes, from little known Levante in Spain to California Chardonnay, with thousands of wines tasted.
This page is part of our ‘best wines of 2016’ series
This year, the magazine panel tastings have yielded unsurprising to the unpredictable in terms of results.
To make it easy, the Decanter team has shifted through thousands of panel tasting wine reviews to bring you our top picks of 2016.
This is not necessarily the wine that came top in each class, but we took into account factors such as availability to buy, price and a score of above 90 points. We also only included one wine from each category.
These wines our some of our experts’ top wines of 2016 and well worth seeking out to try.
Top wines of 2016: Decanter Panel Tastings
Dönnhoff, GG, Niederhäuser Hermannshöhle, Nahe 2014
Nahe grower Dönnhoff would be in most people’s top 10 in German dry Riesling...
Ruggabellus, Efferus, Barossa, Australia 2013
Ruggabellus, Efferus, Barossa, Australia 2013 Attractively fresh and aromatic, very succulently textured blackberry fruits which are gently peppery and satisfying…
Ridge, Estate Chardonnay 2014
Ridge’s two Chardonnays come from its superb Monte Bello vineyards high up in the Santa Cruz Mountains...
Charles Heidsieck, Rosé Réserve, Champagne NV
Twinkling salmon lights in the glass. Intriguing citrus aromas pour out, backed up by toasty, honeyed tones...
Mar de Frades, Val do Salnés 2015
Winemaker Paula Fandiño is a native Galician who has always worked in the region...
Domaine François Crochet, Les Perrois, Sancerre, Loire, France 2015
Delicate citrus and grapefruit aromas. Toasted almond notes on the palate with grilled white peach...
Quatro Castas, Esporão, Alentejano, Portugal 2014
Quatro Castas, Esporão, Alentejano, Portugal 2014 Judicious use of Cabernet brings blackcurrant and line to this blend, lovely length, intensity…
Aristos Kerner, Cantina Valle Isarco, Trentino-Alto Adige 2014
Aristos Kerner, Cantina Valle Isarco 2014 Hints of white Muscat on the nose which is refined and clean. White pepper,…
Pegasus Bay, Pinot Noir, Waipara, New Zealand 2013
Pegasus Bay, Pinot Noir 2013 Animated and vibrant, with oodles of floral nuance backed by firm tannins. This gives it…
Errazuriz, Costa, Pinot Noir, Aconcagua, Chile 2015
Errazuriz, Costa, Pinot Noir, Aconcagua, Chile 2015 Grace and elegance define the aromatics on this Pinot: forest fruits, spices and…
TeHo Malbec, Paraje Altamira, Mendoza, Argentina 2014
TeHo Malbec 2014 Packed full of dark fruits, succulent blueberries and delicate violets. This is wonderfully ripe with an opulent…
Domaine Taupenot Merme, Chambolle Musigny, 1er Cru Combe d’Orveau, Burgundy, France 2014
Domaine Taupenot Merme, Chambolle Musigny, 1er Cru Combe d’Orveau 2014 A firm, intriguing nose which translates to a flavourful attack…
DeMorgenzon, Reserve Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2015
DeMorgenzon, Reserve Chenin Blanc 2015 Attractive, mineral notes thread all the way through this focused Chenin, with a taut, leesy,…
Wiston Estate, Blanc de Blancs, East Sussex, Brut 2010
Appealing, generous toasty, buttery nose. Refreshing acidity enlivens some rich flavours of baked apple and buttered tea cakes...
Bodegas Arzuaga Navarro, ‘Arzuaga’ Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2004
Arzuaga Gran Reserva 2004 Discreet, opens up with elegance. Distinctive in mouth, with much class and a very Spanish style…
Ringbolt, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Australia 2013
Ringbolt, Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 Good colour, touch of cumin and dried herb on the nose, nicely succulent cassis fruit middle,…
Château Lynch-Bages, Echo de Lynch-Bages, Pauillac, Bordeaux 2009
On the palate, deep red and black fruits, silky, caramel. This is a very good expression of Pauillac Cabernet fruit,…
Xenysel, Monastrell, Jumilla, Spain 2014
Xenysel, Monastrell 2014 A powerful wine: peppery, smoky, focussed nose, plump palate, rich, succulent; really appealing and beautifully balanced. A…
Chateau Vrai Canon Bouché, Bordeaux, France 2012
Chateau Vrai Canon Bouché 2012 Very deep red. Sturdy, oaky black fruits nose, robust and forceful, with a savoury edge.…
Newton Johnson, Family Vineyards Pinot Noir 2013
The vines, planted to moderate density, were up to nine years old in 2013; yields were modest...