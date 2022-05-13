DWWA judge profile: Alex Bridgeman

Alex Bridgeman is a judge the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Alex Bridgeman

Alex Bridgeman has been working with fortified wines for nearly 20 years. Over that time, he has accumulated a library of over 6,500 tasting notes on fortified wines, allowing many wines to be followed during their long, slow development to maturity.

In 2017, his passion for this style of wines resulted in him taking up the challenge of continuing to organise the Big Fortified Tasting (BFT) – including running a “Taste at Home” show during the COVID years. The BFT is the world’s largest and most diverse annual wine trade show dedicated exclusively to fortified wines.

In recognition of his on-going efforts to promote and educate consumers, buyers and restaurateurs, Alex was admitted into the Confraria do Vinho do Porto in 2016.

Alex joins the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2022.