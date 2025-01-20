Adam Pawlowski MS
Wine educator and hospitality expert. Based in Poland.
Award-winning expert in wine market strategy expert and the leading wine strategist at SPAR Hungary. Based in Hungary.
Renowned wine communicator, creator of "No Sediment", one of the world's leading video platforms for wine education. Based in Latvia.
Award-winning sommelier, consulting and advising for the wine trade. Based in Spain.
Head of buying at Freixenet Copestick. Based in the UK
Sommelier, wine communicator, and award winning blind taster. Based in Spain.
Sommelier, owner, and manager of Aldo’s Vinoteca Restoran, Casa Cruz Restaurante Bar, and Bebop Jazz Club, as well as a wine writer. Based in Argentina
International wine writer, sommelier and the co-founder of vinomanos.com, the first Argentine wine app. Based in Argentina.
Journalist, writer & expert wine taster, specialized in wine and food; co-editor of the I Vini di Veronelli Guida Oro wine guide. Based in Italy.
Renowned wine consultant and hospitality expert. Based in Italy.
Fortified wines expert and event organiser of The Big Fortified Tasting in London. Based in the UK.
Champagne & sparkling buyer at Waitrose and a Champagne academician. Based in the UK.
Award winning sommelier, wine consultant and winemaker. Based in France.
First female master of wine in Spain, accomplished winemaker, sustainability advocate, and global consultant. Based in Spain
Award-winning globally recognized sommelier, leader, and educator revolutionizing fine-dining with inclusivity, innovation & sustainability. Based in Switzerland.
Wine writer and founder of the bilingual website, Spanish Wine Lover. Based in Spain.
An experienced master of wine & the head of wine business development at Amathus. Based in the UK.
Former sommelier & wine buyer, currently a business development manager at Jascots Wine Merchants. Based in the UK.
Italian programs director at the Wine Scholar Guild and runs wine education classes in Winnipeg, Canada. Based in Canada.
Australia's leading wine educator, presenter and Burgundy Wine Ambassador. Based in Australia.
Leading figure in the UK wine industry, currently a wine director at Coterie. Based in the UK.
Wine marketing specialist, a writer and lecturer on the business of wine. Based in the UK.
Experienced wine consultant specialising in sustainability, regenerative viticulture and the UK wine industry. Based in the UK.
Global wine judge, WSET and Bordeaux educator for media, trade & consumers. Based in Singapore.
Sommelier, event host and occasional writer specialising in pairing wine with West African food. Based in the UK.
Experienced wine buyer, consultant, and category manager. Based in the UK.
Head sommelier at the Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone. Based in the UK.
Portugese wine expert, currently serving as the director of marketing and wine tourism at Niepoort. Based in Portugal.
Senior BBX Wine Specialist at Berry Bros. & Rudd. Based in the UK.
Buying director for boutique importer of Italian wines, Bat and Bottle. Based in the UK.
Dual titleholder, master of wine and master sommelier. Based in Singapore.
Founder and managing director of Carte Blanche Wines, a wholesale wine agency and importer. Based in the UK.
Experienced and long-standing wine buyer, currently working at Hallgarten & Novum Wines. Based in the UK.
Director of education at the Oregon Wine Board and owner of a wine consultancy business, Constant Crush Advisors. Based in the US.
Leading expert in fine Italian and European wines, currently serving as the managing director of Astrum Wine Cellars. Based in the UK.
Certified WSET instructor for both wine and sake, a member of the IMW Council, and is an alcohol beverage lawyer. Based in the US.
Wine educator & judge, works very closely with the Chevalier du Tastevin Burgundy association. Based in Hong Kong.
Former chair of the IMW and associate editor of South Africa's most comprehensive & oldest wine guide, Platter's. Based in South Africa.
Auctioneer & wine specialist at the Christie's, a renouned British auction house. Based in the UK.
Loire Valley specialist, currently serving as the managing director at Charles Sydney Wines Ltd. Based in the UK.
Fine wine and marketing director at Mentzendorff. Based in the UK.
Bollinger medal winner master of wine, currently serving a the director of education at Wine Folly. Based in the UK.
Award-winning wine and sake buyer, expert in non-alcoholic drinks, Based in the UK.
Director of education at the Wine Scholar Guild. Based in the UK.
Master sommelier and director of education at GuildSomm. Based in the US.