DWWA judge profile: Adam Pawlowski MS

Adam Pawlowski MS is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Adam Pawlowski MS

Adam Pawlowski MS is an independent wine consultant and author of “Hospitality. The art of good service in the culinary industry”. He is a tutor and examiner at the Court of Master Sommeliers and a Certified Educator at the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.

After earning a masters degree in his native Poland, Pawlowski moved to the UK where he developed a passion for wine and food. Following further studies, he joined Northcote, a country-house hotel in Lancashire with a Michelin-starred restaurant, as Assistant Sommelier in 2009 and later became Head Sommelier. After returning to his native Poland, he became the Group Head Sommelier at Ed Red restaurants.

Pawlowski has participated in several competitions including UK Sommelier of the Year 2011 and 2014, where he was recently a semi-finalist, and the Wines of South Africa Sommelier Cup 2013. He was the winner of the Sud de France Sommelier Competition 2013, and the Polish Best Sommelier competition 2014. On becoming a Master Sommelier in 2014, Pawlowski was awarded the Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle award for the candidate with highest overall marks in 2014 examination.

Adam Pawlowski MS was first a judge at the DWWA in 2015.