DWWA judge profile: Cathy van Zyl MW

Cathy van Zyl MW is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Cathy van Zyl MW

Cathy van Zyl MW started her wine journey on a bicycle: she asked her husband to ride South Africa’s famed Cape Town Cycle Tour with her. He accepted if she attended a wine course with him!

She has since notched up more than 21 tours and passed the prestigious Master of Wine examination in 2005.

Occasionally contributing to international wine journals and websites, she spends most of her wine-time as associate editor of the Platter’s South African Wine Guide.

She also runs a small public relations company specialising in the advertising and general business fields.

Cathy judges in South Africa and internationally. She joins the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2022.