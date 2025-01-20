Salvatore Castano
Buyer at Friarwood, best sommelier of Europe and Africa 2021. Based in the UK.
Buyer at Friarwood, best sommelier of Europe and Africa 2021. Based in the UK.
Independent consultant and educator. Based in the UK.
Ex-sommelier turned buyer at Woodwinters. Based in the UK.
Wine consultant to importers, with a focus on PR, marketing and events. Based in the UK.
Renowned wine writer specializing in New Europe wines. Based in Croatia.
Wine director and managing director at Oenoforos Group. Based in Sweden.
Wine consultant and buyer with decades of experience in UK wine trade specialising in fine wines. Based in the UK.
Head sommelier at Core by Clare Smyth, a three michelin starred restaurant in London. Based in the UK.
Bollinger Tasting medal winning master of wine, specialising in Italian wines. Based in the UK.
Hungary's first and only master sommelier, currently the wine director at Culinaris wholesale. Based in Hungary.
Champagne specialist for 25 years. Based in the UK.
Master of wine and international director of wine and spirits at Christie’s, a renowned British auction house. Based in the UK.
Wine educator and owner of TomFDrinks. Based in the UK.
Champagne correspondent, Decanter Magazine and specialist on the world's sparkling wines. Based in the UK.
Master of wine and senior product manager of wines at the Norwegian Wine Monopoly. Based in Norway.
Wine writer, critic, judge, and speaker, focusing on Champagne. Based in Canada.
Former sommelier, now the learning and development manager at Conrad St James Hotel. Based in the UK.
Experienced and award-winning wine buyer, currently buying wine for northern grocer, Booths. Based in the UK.
International wine writer, presenter, consultant and WSET Diploma educator. Based in the UK.
Head of wine research and curriculum at WSET. Based in the UK.
Director of wine at Raffles London at The OWO and Taittinger’s UK Sommelier of the Year 2022. Based in the UK.
Former sommelier, now the commercial director and wine buyer for Drop Wine Shops and App. Based in the UK.
Master distiller and master of wine. Based in the UK.
Michelin sommelier of the year, restaurateur and a trailblazer in accessible hospitality, diversity, and community-driven wine initiatives. Based in the US