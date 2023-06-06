DWWA judge profile: Tom Hewson

Tom Hewson is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Tom Hewson

Tom Hewson is Champagne correspondent for Decanter Magazine and Decanter Premium.

Tom writes, judges and speaks not only on the wines of Champagne, but on the wider world of sparkling wine, including extensive reports on English wines and Champagne and other sparkling wines for Tim Atkin MW.

Tom also writes the Six Atmospheres Substack, followed all over the world by fans of sparkling wines.

Tom joins the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) for the first time in 2023.

See more judges for the 2023 DWWA.