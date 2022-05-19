DWWA judge profile: Victoria Daskal

Victoria Daskal is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Victoria Daskal

Victoria Daskal is founder and director of Mummy Wine Club, an award-winning monthly wine subscription club and wine events company in the UK.

Born in Moldova, she grew up in Boston, MA and studied Economics and Psychology at McGill University in Montreal. In 2008 Victoria completed the OIV MSc in International Wine Management – a whirlwind programme that took her around 45 wine regions and 23 countries – after which she came to London to work for Jancis Robinson MW.

She has worked in fine wine sales for Laithwaites Wine and Slurp, managed wine events at AWC Wine Academy and was managing editor at The World of Fine Wine magazine for six years.

In addition to her business, she also teaches at WSET, judges, consults on wine and is a freelance writer.

