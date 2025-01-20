Daisuke Kawai
Asia champion of French wine sommelier competition and F&B consultant. Based in Singapore.
Independent wine consultant, specialised in organic wines from all French regions. Based in the UK.
Independent wine consultant, presenter and educator. Based in the UK.
Former sommelier, tutor & judge, currently working as the Regional Director for Asia at the DGB Pty Ltd. Based in Hong Kong.
Group head of beverage for restaurant & hotel group, D&D London; specializing in Spanish Wines. Based in the UK.
Wine professional with 20 years of experience as a sommelier, wine buyer, judge and educator. Based in Bulgaria.
Division vice president- international brand ambassador for Jackson Family Wines. Based in the UK.
Multi award-winning master of wine and senior wine buyer at Marks & Spencer. Based in the UK.
Wine consultant and works on a Spanish wine project with South African winemaker partner Bruce Jack. Based in the UK.
Founder of modern-era négociant The Flying Winemaker and Greater China business expert. Based in Macau.
Wine editor for Revista Adega and a judge for the Patricio Tapia’s Descorchados Guide on Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Brazil. Based in Brazil.
The first Greek master sommelier, boasting extensive experience in the wine industry. Based in Greece.
Wine importer and consultant with over twenty years of experience focusing on Champagne and Riesling. Based in Romania.
Head of Wine Education at Arterra Wines Canada.
Head of wine at Mark's Club in Mayfair. Based in the UK.
Award-winning sommelier and first Quebecois master sommelier. Based in Canada.
Founder and ceo of Pesqueira Global Luxury Hospitality Consulting and Management. Based in the UK.
Director of Wine at Samling Hotel. Based in the UK.
Award winning sommelier, currently the head of wine & beverage at Sunset Hospitality Group. Based in the UK.
Canadian master of wine, educator, and sales ambassador. Based in Canada.
Italian wine expert and head sommelier at 67 Pall Mall, London. Based in the UK.
Experienced retail and fine wine buyer, currently a wine buyer at The Wine Society. Based in the UK.
Seasoned wine trade professional and ceo of Masterwein Frank Roeder. Based in Germany.
Seasoned wine buyer, head of drinks at Vagabond Wines. Based in the UK.
Award winning sommelier and beverage director at Core by Clare Smyth, and the first South African to pass the master sommelier diploma. Based in the UK.
Head of wine buying at Sainsbury's. Based in the UK.
Experienced buyer and product developer for both on & off trade and grocery. Based in the UK.
International wine broker, brand ambassador, and wine educator. Based in the UK.
Former President of the Swedish Sommelier Association. Based in Sweden.
Certfied wine educator and writer, former chairperson of the association of the wine writers. Based in the UK.