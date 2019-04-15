DWWA judge profile: Dimitri Mesnard MS

Dimitri Mesnard MS is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Dimitri Mesnard MS

Dimitri Mesnard MS is the International Brand Ambassador for Jackson Family Wines, which he joined in 2008.

Mesnard started working in the wine trade in his native France, completed his sommelier training in the Loire Valley and moved to the UK in 1996 to join the two Michelin-star Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons as a sommelier.

In 1998, Mesnard joined Hotel du Vin as head sommelier in Tunbridge Wells, later becoming the group’s food and beverage manager in 2005, and working under the mentorship of Henri Chapon MS and Gerard Basset MS MW. During his time at Hotel du Vin, Mesnard pioneered the Ecole du Vin wine school. H

e achieved his MS qualification in 2003, has been chairman of the European Court of Master Sommeliers since 2009 and is keen to share his knowledge, often helping friends and colleagues advance in the world of sommellerie.

Mesnard was first a DWWA judge in 2014.