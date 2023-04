Freddie Cobb is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Having been born and brought up in Porto and spending summers in the vineyards in the Douro Valley, wine was an integral part of Freddie’s childhood and early years. It was only natural for Freddie to turn to wine.

In the last 15 years, he has worked everywhere across the supply chain from vineyards and wineries around the world to importers. Freddie is now the Head of Drinks for Vagabond Wines.

