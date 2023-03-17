DWWA judge profile: Eddie McDougall

Eddie McDougall is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Eddie McDougall

Eddie McDougall has 20 years of experience in winery and vineyard management, private equity investments, beverage distribution, brand building, and board advisory. As a renowned winemaker, judge, TV host, and public speaker, Eddie is one of the wine industry’s most influential leaders.

In 2010, Eddie founded The Flying Winemaker collection, with wines produced from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Eddie oversees all the winemaking and distribution relationships across the globe with his highly talented team of grape growers and winemakers.

With a convincing winemaking CV, Eddie has honed his craft under some of the world’s most iconic producers: Vietti, Mas de Daumas Gassac, Giant Steps, Deep Woods Estate, Silver Heights, and more. Eddie’s search for innovations has led him to set up Hong Kong’s first urban winery.

Eddie majored in International Business at Griffith University and studied Wine Technology & Viticulture at Melbourne University, Australia. In 2013, he received a scholarship to the Len Evans Tutorial, one of the world’s top wine assessment programs. In 2018, Eddie received The Drinks Business’s Young Achiever Award.

Outside of wine, Eddie is an active board member for the Australian Chambers of Commerce, a passionate whisky cask investor, rugby coach, husband, and father of two boys.

See more judges for the 2023 DWWA.