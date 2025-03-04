DWWA judge profile: Helga Louise Schroeder MS

Helga Louise Schroeder MS is a judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Helga Louise Schroeder MS

Helga is Germany’s first female Master Sommelier, receiving this honour in 2019. She began her career completing an apprenticeship in a hotel and undertook studies in tourism economics.

She is currently the head of purchasing at ALPINA WEIN GmbH + Co KG, focusing on Bordeaux, Tuscany, Piemont, Burgundy and Rhône. Helga has been in this role since 2022.

Previously, she was the prestige account manager at KierdorfWein, focusing on Burgundy, Rhône & Champagne and the education and prestige account manager at Mövenpick Switzerland.

Helga also worked as a branch manager, head sommelier, and restaurant manager in Stuttgart, Germany.



2025 is Helga’s first year as a judge at DWWA.

See more judges for the 2025 DWWA.