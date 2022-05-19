DWWA judge profile: Elsa Macdonald MW

Elsa Macdonald MW is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Elsa Macdonald MW

Elsa Macdonald MW is head of wine education at Arterra Wines Canada. In this role, she shares her knowledge and zeal for wine with sommeliers, WSET Diploma students and trade professionals across the country.

She is also the marketing manager for Le Clos Jordanne.

Since a major career shift from management consulting, she has worked in the wine trade in sales, marketing and education roles.

Elsa is provincial past-president for the Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers and is certified by the same body.

Elsa also works with several wine schools in Canada delivering WSET diploma and other masterclasses.

She joins the Decanter World Wine Awards a judge for the first time in 2022.