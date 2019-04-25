DWWA judge profile: Daphne Teremetz

Daphne Teremetz is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Daphne Teremetz

Daphne Teremetz is a wine buyer for UK grocer Waitrose, responsible for managing and sourcing the range from South America, Bordeaux, Alsace and Regional France.

Having grown up in France and the UK, she is an experienced judge and is firmly into the second decade of her buying career, which started in the Ladies Tailoring department at Marks and Spencer’s London head office. Following successful studies with WSET in London, she made the switch to wine, taking responsibility for online. This was followed by a move to the expansive convenience chain Spar UK where her improvements to the wine range resulted in recognition by the press and judges alike, and with an award for Drinks Business Retail Buyer of the Year.