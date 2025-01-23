DWWA judge profile: Eugenio Egorov

Eugenio Egorov is a judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Eugenio Egorov

Eugenio Egorov is the head sommelier and wine buyer at 5-star The Stafford in London. Born in Ukraine, he began his hospitality career in restaurants in Italy and the United States of America before moving to London in 2014. He rose through the ranks as a sommelier at the likes of 45 Park Lane, The Dorchester and Michelin Star restaurants.

Eugenio joined DWWA as a judge for the first time in 2024.

Follow Eugenio on Instagram, and see his website here.

