Decanter's Head of Content Tina Gellie on the Wines of the Year 2024.

Decanter’s expert writers and contributors awarded 95-points or more to almost 3,000 wines in the 12 months to October 2024. While they have all appeared in the pages of Decanter magazine and online on Decanter Premium and in our decanter.com database, there were too many to reproduce here for a seasonal wrap-up.



So, in a somewhat unfair and very challenging task, we asked each of our Regional Editors to select just five wines from each of their key areas of expertise to highlight the bounty and diversity on offer across the world wine map.

It would have been easy to simply list all 34 of our 100-point scorers from this 12-month period, as many other ‘best of’ lists do. And while we have included some here, it’s important to remember that wine is more than a number. Inside each bottle, in every glass poured, lies a unique story of the place, the people and their passion for wine.You’ll find memorable stories – and drinking pleasure – in our 65 Gold medal-worthy selections that follow, recommended either by one of our expert contributors or the Regional Editors themselves. Discover why they’ve singled out these gems from the treasure trove of top-scorers in 2024, and why you should seek them out for yourself.