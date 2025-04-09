Italy’s movers & shakers: Unmissable producers at DFWE New York

On Saturday 7 June, Decanter Fine Wine Encounter New York (DFWE NYC) will bring together some of Italy’s most exciting names in wine for an exclusive Grand Tasting and an unmissable Biondi-Santi masterclass.

If you’re passionate about Barolo, Brunello, Amarone, or Italy’s hidden gems, this is your chance to meet the producers, taste legendary wines, and discover the future of Italian fine wine – all in one day.

Meet the Italian producers defining excellence

Our Grand Tasting features an all-star lineup of Italy’s finest winemakers. From age-worthy Nebbiolo to the richness of Amarone and the elegance of Trentodoc, these producers are shaping the future of Italian wine:

Piedmont’s powerhouses: Barolo and beyond

Few wines capture the elegance and power of Barolo. These producers define the category:

Damilano – Pouring their Barolo Cannubi Riserva “1752” 2017 an exquisite example from one of the region’s most prestigious vineyards.

Marchesi di Barolo – A producer deeply tied to Barolo’s origins, showcasing the elegant Barolo Coste di Rose 2016.

Pio Cesare – A family-run winery since 1881 known for delivering structured and age-worthy Barolos and Barbarescos.

Poderi Luigi Einaudi– Founded by Italy’s first president, this winery’s Barolo Monvigliero 2018 (magnum) is known for its floral elegance and finesse.

Tuscany: The Heart of Sangiovese & Super Tuscans

From Chianti Classico to Super Tuscans, Tuscany continues to be one of the most dynamic wine regions in Italy. Expect iconic producers like:

Mazzei – A family with over 600 years of winemaking history, Ipsus 2018 Chianti Classico Gran Selezione represents the pinnacle of Sangiovese.

San Felice– Showcasing their iconic “Poggio Rosso” Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2011, a benchmark for the category.

Tenuta Sette Ponti – The estate behind some of Tuscany’s greatest Super Tuscans, including the powerhouse Oreno 2010 (magnum).

Lamole di Lamole – A rising star crafting high-altitude Chianti Classico wines with striking elegance.

Veneto: The Elegance of Amarone

Pasqua– Known for their bold and structured Amarone, their Mai Dire Mai 2012 (magnum) is rich and complex.

Zenato – A key name in Amarone della Valpolicella, their Amarone Riserva Sergio Zenato 2015 is velvety and intense.

Italy’s hidden gems:

Discover the diversity of Italian terroirs, from Alpine vineyards to the dramatic slopes of Mount Etna

Nino Negri (Lombardy) – High-altitude Nebbiolo from Valtellina, featuring the refined Vigna Fracia Valtellina Superiore Valgella 2018 (magnum).

Ferrari Trento (Trentino) – The pioneers of Trentodoc sparkling wines, pouring the Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore 2010 (magnum).

Cantine Nicosia (Sicily) – A champion of Etna’s volcanic terroir, showcasing the complex Monte Gorna Vecchie Viti Riserva 2017 (magnum).

Don’t Miss Your Chance to Taste Italy’s Finest Wines

The DFWE NYC is your opportunity to explore these iconic estates up close, meet the producers, and taste wines that define Italy’s legacy and future.

Experience Six Decades of Biondi-Santi: An exclusive tasting

This masterclass is your rare chance to explore the estate that put Brunello di Montalcino on the map.

No name in Italian wine carries quite the same legendary status as Biondi-Santi – the founding estate of Brunello di Montalcino. Known for its extraordinary longevity, Biondi-Santi’s wines have captivated collectors and connoisseurs for generations.

During this masterclass, you will taste across six decades of Biondi-Santi’s Brunello, led by Director of Winemaking Federico Radi. From the youthful vibrancy of Rosso di Montalcino 2022 to the nearly 50-year-old Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 1975, this masterclass is a deep dive into the power, elegance, and aging potential of one of Italy’s most iconic wineries.

The wine selection

Biondi-Santi, Rosso di Montalcino, Tuscany 2022

Biondi-Santi, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 2019 (98 points)

Biondi-Santi, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 2015 (96 points)

Biondi-Santi, Riserva, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 2018 (94 points)

Biondi-Santi, Riserva, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 2004

Biondi-Santi, Riserva, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 1997 (99 points)

Biondi-Santi, Riserva, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 1988

Biondi-Santi, Riserva, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 1975 (94 points)

Essential information

DFWE NYC

Date: Saturday 7 June 2025 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax | Masterclass tickets from $165

