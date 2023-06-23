DWWA Winners’ Bar: A spectacular scene at the DFWE NYC

A one day event not to be missed, Decanter’s flagship Fine Wine Encounter made waves in New York City this month.

With more than 500 fine wine lovers in attendance and some 50 world-renowned producers, guests enjoyed outstanding wines with views to match on the 60th floor of Manhatta in the Financial District.

Doors opened to the impressive DWWA winners’ bar, featuring 30 top-scoring wines awarded a minimum of 95 points and a Gold, Platinum or Best in Show medal.

The selection showcased international benchmarks from the 2022 competition including familiar classics from Italy, France and Spain to New World favourites of Australia and South Africa, and lesser known styles from Greece to Portugal and beyond.

Three of the competition’s Top 50 wines featured on the bar, including 97 point Hacienda López De Haro, Classica Rosado, Rioja, Spain 2009 which sold out quickly upon the competition’s results announcement, plus New Zealand’s Valli, Pinot Noir 2020 from Bannockburn, Central Otago and Value Best in Show (less than £15 a bottle) Bulas Cruz, Diwine, Douro, Portugal 2020.

More highlights included 10 Platinum medal winners, each scoring 97 points, from Italy, Spain, Germany, South Africa and Portugal with two outstanding fortified wines: Henriques & Henriques’s Single Harvest Boal Madeira from the 2000 vintage and Sandeman’s 40 Year Old Tawny Port.

For the first time, the day included an excellent lunch option with wine pairing, sponsored by Rioja’s Faustino with its DWWA Silver medal winning V Reserva 2017, awarded 93 points, and Bordeaux great Domaine de Chevalier as the white wine option.

The spectacular event also included four expert-led masterclasses hosted by Louis Roederer, Harlan Estate, Gaja and Château Léoville Las Cases, each in full attendance.

See below for the full list of DWWA 2022 top-scoring wines sampled at the DWWA Winners’ Bar on the day:

Sparkling

Cantina Primavena , CI, Vino Spumnante di Qualità, Italy 2005

Gold, 95 points

, CI, Vino Spumnante di Qualità, Italy 2005 Gold, 95 points Masottina , R.D.O. Rive di Ogliano Levante Extra Dry, Veneto, Italy 2021

Platinum, 97 points

, R.D.O. Rive di Ogliano Levante Extra Dry, Veneto, Italy 2021 Platinum, 97 points No.1 Family Estate , Rosé, Marlborough, New Zealand NV

Gold, 95 points

, Rosé, Marlborough, New Zealand NV Gold, 95 points Pommery, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, France NV

Gold, 95 points

White

Attis, Embaixador Albariño , Rías Baixas, Spain 2018

Platinum, 97 points

, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018 Platinum, 97 points Bodega Cuatro Rayas , Cantarranas Verdejo, Rueda, Spain 2021

Gold, 95 points

, Cantarranas Verdejo, Rueda, Spain 2021 Gold, 95 points Cantina Valle Isarco , Sabiona Sylvaner, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2019

Gold, 95 points

, Sabiona Sylvaner, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2019 Gold, 95 points Martin Waßmer , S W Markgräflerland Sauvignon Blanc, Baden, Germany 2020

Platinum, 97 points

, S W Markgräflerland Sauvignon Blanc, Baden, Germany 2020 Platinum, 97 points Villa Maria , Single Vineyard Taylors Pass Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

Gold, 95 points

, Single Vineyard Taylors Pass Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021 Gold, 95 points Weinbiet, Von Ersten Lagen Weissburgunder-Chardonnay, Pfalz, Germany 2020

Platinum, 97 points

Orange and rosé

Jeff Carrel, Chatgris, France NV

Gold, 95 points

Chatgris, France NV Gold, 95 points Hacienda López De Haro, Classica Rosado, Rioja, Spain 2009

Best in Show, 97 points

Red

Bodegas Olarra , Clásico, Rioja, Spain 2018

Gold, 96 points

, Clásico, Rioja, Spain 2018 Gold, 96 points Bodegas Ondarre , Mayor de Ondarre Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2017

Platinum, 97 points

, Mayor de Ondarre Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2017 Platinum, 97 points Bodegas Portia , Roble, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2020

Platinum, 97 points

, Roble, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2020 Platinum, 97 points Bulas Cruz , Diwine, Douro, Portugal 2020

Best in Show, 97 points

, Diwine, Douro, Portugal 2020 Best in Show, 97 points Corte Pavone , Vigna Poggio Molino al Vento, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2016

Platinum, 97 points

, Vigna Poggio Molino al Vento, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2016 Platinum, 97 points La Palazzetta , Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2016

Best in Show, 97 points

, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2016 Best in Show, 97 points Peregrine , Pinot Noir, Central Otago, New Zealand 2017

Gold, 95 points

, Pinot Noir, Central Otago, New Zealand 2017 Gold, 95 points Poggiarellino, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2016

Gold, 95 points

Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2016 Gold, 95 points Protos , Ribera del Duero, Spain 2018

Gold, 95 points

, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2018 Gold, 95 points Stellenbosch 1679 , The Legacy, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2018

Platinum, 97 points

, The Legacy, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2018 Platinum, 97 points Tolosa , Primera, California, United States 2019

Gold, 96 points

, Primera, California, United States 2019 Gold, 96 points Valli , Pinot Noir, Bannockburn, Central Otago, New Zealand 2020

Best in Show, 97 points

, Pinot Noir, Bannockburn, Central Otago, New Zealand 2020 Best in Show, 97 points Yalumba, The Cigar Cabernet Sauvignon, South Australia, Australia 2018

Gold, 95 points

The Cigar Cabernet Sauvignon, South Australia, Australia 2018 Gold, 95 points Zenato, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy 2017

Gold, 96 points

Sweet and fortified



Myrtoa , Ktima Montofoli, Karystos, Central Greece, Greece 2013

Gold, 95 points

, Ktima Montofoli, Karystos, Central Greece, Greece 2013 Gold, 95 points Bulas Cruz, Port, Portugal NV

Gold, 96 points

Port, Portugal NV Gold, 96 points De Alberto , Dorado, Rueda, Spain NV

Gold, 95 points

, Dorado, Rueda, Spain NV Gold, 95 points Henriques & Henriques, Single Harvest Boal, Madeira, Portugal 2000

Platinum, 97 points

Single Harvest Boal, Madeira, Portugal 2000 Platinum, 97 points Sandeman, 40 Year Old Tawny, Port, Portugal NV

Platinum, 97 points

