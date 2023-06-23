DWWA Winners’ Bar: A spectacular scene at the DFWE NYC

A one day event not to be missed, Decanter’s flagship Fine Wine Encounter made waves in New York City this month.
With more than 500 fine wine lovers in attendance and some 50 world-renowned producers, guests enjoyed outstanding wines with views to match on the 60th floor of Manhatta in the Financial District.
Doors opened to the impressive DWWA winners’ bar, featuring 30 top-scoring wines awarded a minimum of 95 points and a Gold, Platinum or Best in Show medal.
The selection showcased international benchmarks from the 2022 competition including familiar classics from Italy, France and Spain to New World favourites of Australia and South Africa, and lesser known styles from Greece to Portugal and beyond.
Three of the competition’s Top 50 wines featured on the bar, including 97 point Hacienda López De Haro, Classica Rosado, Rioja, Spain 2009 which sold out quickly upon the competition’s results announcement, plus New Zealand’s Valli, Pinot Noir 2020 from Bannockburn, Central Otago and Value Best in Show (less than £15 a bottle) Bulas Cruz, Diwine, Douro, Portugal 2020.
More highlights included 10 Platinum medal winners, each scoring 97 points, from Italy, Spain, Germany, South Africa and Portugal with two outstanding fortified wines: Henriques & Henriques’s Single Harvest Boal Madeira from the 2000 vintage and Sandeman’s 40 Year Old Tawny Port.
For the first time, the day included an excellent lunch option with wine pairing, sponsored by Rioja’s Faustino with its DWWA Silver medal winning V Reserva 2017, awarded 93 points, and Bordeaux great Domaine de Chevalier as the white wine option.
The spectacular event also included four expert-led masterclasses hosted by Louis Roederer, Harlan Estate, Gaja and Château Léoville Las Cases, each in full attendance.
See below for the full list of DWWA 2022 top-scoring wines sampled at the DWWA Winners’ Bar on the day:
Sparkling
-
Cantina Primavena, CI, Vino Spumnante di Qualità, Italy 2005
Gold, 95 points
-
Masottina, R.D.O. Rive di Ogliano Levante Extra Dry, Veneto, Italy 2021
Platinum, 97 points
-
No.1 Family Estate, Rosé, Marlborough, New Zealand NV
Gold, 95 points
-
Pommery, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, France NV
Gold, 95 points
White
-
Attis, Embaixador Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018
Platinum, 97 points
-
Bodega Cuatro Rayas, Cantarranas Verdejo, Rueda, Spain 2021
Gold, 95 points
-
Cantina Valle Isarco, Sabiona Sylvaner, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2019
Gold, 95 points
-
Martin Waßmer, S W Markgräflerland Sauvignon Blanc, Baden, Germany 2020
Platinum, 97 points
-
Villa Maria, Single Vineyard Taylors Pass Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021
Gold, 95 points
-
Weinbiet, Von Ersten Lagen Weissburgunder-Chardonnay, Pfalz, Germany 2020
Platinum, 97 points
Orange and rosé
-
Jeff Carrel, Chatgris, France NV
Gold, 95 points
-
Hacienda López De Haro, Classica Rosado, Rioja, Spain 2009
Best in Show, 97 points
Red
-
Bodegas Olarra, Clásico, Rioja, Spain 2018
Gold, 96 points
-
Bodegas Ondarre, Mayor de Ondarre Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2017
Platinum, 97 points
-
Bodegas Portia, Roble, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2020
Platinum, 97 points
-
Bulas Cruz, Diwine, Douro, Portugal 2020
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Corte Pavone, Vigna Poggio Molino al Vento, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2016
Platinum, 97 points
-
La Palazzetta, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2016
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Peregrine, Pinot Noir, Central Otago, New Zealand 2017
Gold, 95 points
-
Poggiarellino, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2016
Gold, 95 points
-
Protos, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2018
Gold, 95 points
-
Stellenbosch 1679, The Legacy, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2018
Platinum, 97 points
-
Tolosa, Primera, California, United States 2019
Gold, 96 points
-
Valli, Pinot Noir, Bannockburn, Central Otago, New Zealand 2020
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Yalumba, The Cigar Cabernet Sauvignon, South Australia, Australia 2018
Gold, 95 points
-
Zenato, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy 2017
Gold, 96 points
Sweet and fortified
-
Myrtoa, Ktima Montofoli, Karystos, Central Greece, Greece 2013
Gold, 95 points
-
Bulas Cruz, Port, Portugal NV
Gold, 96 points
-
De Alberto, Dorado, Rueda, Spain NV
Gold, 95 points
-
Henriques & Henriques, Single Harvest Boal, Madeira, Portugal 2000
Platinum, 97 points
-
Sandeman, 40 Year Old Tawny, Port, Portugal NV
Platinum, 97 points