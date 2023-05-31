Outstanding and iconic special wines on show at the DFWE NYC

The final finishing touches are being added, the wine glasses have been polished and the spittoons are at the ready, as we prepare for the return of the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC (DFWE). In just two weeks 50 of the world’s renowned wine producers will be under one roof on the 60th floor at the Manhatta restaurant in Manhattan on 10 June, to showcase their most special wines.

The DFWE NYC is set to be an unforgettable experience and we are excited to have some of the wine world’s highly respected influencers joining us in New York; you will have a chance to meet them too! Ahead of the event they give us insight on which wines are exciting their taste buds, and which ones to look out for.

Roberto Rivera @roberto.uncorks



Roberto Rivera is a New Jersey-based wine professional born and raised in Lima, Peru. After gaining a profound admiration for how wine elevates the enjoyment of meals, Rivera became eager to spread his delight and found a way to merge his passion for wine with his profession as a blogger and content creator. Social media has allowed him to connect with other wine enthusiasts around the world and share his expertise and experiences. One core message that he hopes his content conveys is that wine is truly accessible to all, regardless of one’s background or origin. Roberto is a team member of Hispanics in Wine, an organisation dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the wine industry. He has a WSET Level 3 certification and is pursuing the Diploma programme.

Zuccardi Finca Piedra Infinita 2019

Malbec is dear to my heart because it was the very first wine variety I tried when I began drinking wine. So as a Malbec fan, I can’t wait to taste the Zuccardi Finca Piedra Infinita 2019. In Argentina, Zuccardi is a name that resonates with exceptional winemaking. For over 50 years, this family-owned winery has been making wines that showcase the region’s unique terroir in Mendoza.

Finca Piedra Infinita, which translates to ‘Infinite Stone Estate’, was aged in concrete and made with grapes from a parcel of soils rich in calcium carbonate.

Viña Santa Rita Casa Real Reserva Especial 1994

Another gem from South America you must try is Viña Santa Rita Casa Real Reserva Especial 1994. When was the last time you had the opportunity to taste a 29-year-old Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon?

Viña Santa Rita is a historic winery renowned for its winemaking heritage in the famous Chilean wine region of Maipo Valley. ‘1994 Casa Real Reserva Especial’ is the winery’s flagship wine, crafted from hand-selected grapes and aged in French oak barrels. This is a wine that every Cabernet Sauvignon fan should try.

Juvé & Camps La Capella Brut Nature Cava de Paraje Calificado 2010

If you’re a fan of sparkling wines, like me, and especially Cava, the Juvé & Camps La Capella Brut Nature Cava de Paraje Calificado 2010 is a must-try. Juvé & Camps is a prestigious winery in the Penedès region of Catalonia, Spain. Founded in 1921 by Joan Juvé Baqués and his wife, Teresa Camps Ferrer, the winery is known for producing high-quality Cava. La Capella 2010 is the fourth vintage of this Cava, which has hit the market. Delicate and elegant, it is also the second vintage to go on the market with Cava de Paraje Calificado certification, the top-ranking level for the Cava sector.

Rupal Shankar @syrah_queen



Rupal Shankar is a Wall Street professional, wine enthusiast and wine writer. Holding notable credentials such as the WSET Level 3 and French Wine Scholar certifications, she is currently enrolled in the WSET Diploma programme and is pursuing her master’s certification in Champagne. Shankar takes pleasure in sharing her experiences with wine, food and travel, further demonstrating her expertise through her highly regarded digital wine magazine, Syrah Queen. Her captivating content and contributions to the wine industry have earned her a dedicated following on Instagram and have also led her to write for publications such as Sante Magazine and News Break.

Laurent-Perrier, Grand Siècle Itération N°23, Champagne (magnum)

As with any special occasion, I will be starting off the DFWE with bubbles. I am looking forward to tasting Laurent-Perrier’s Grand Siècle Champagne – being poured from a Magnum; Maison Laurent Perrier’s motto for the cuvée Grand Siècle is ‘blending the best with the best to obtain the very best’. Laurent-Perrier Champagnes are always fresh, elegant and pure. The bottle is worth checking out. With a curved shape and a slender neck, it pays homage to the craftsmanship of the master glassmakers from the 17th century. This bubbly is a prestige cuvée with history and vision, a great Champagne to kick off the tasting experience.

Marqués de Murrieta, Castillo Ygay Gran Reserva Especial, Rioja, Spain 2011

Having visited this stunning property in the famed Rioja region, I am really excited to try the Ygay Gran Reserva from Marqués de Murrieta. Ygay Gran Reserva 2011 is considered to be one of the great wines of the world. The wine symbolises quality, excellence, and elegance, as it is only produced in the finest vintages. Castillo Ygay Gran Reservas are exquisitely handmade, world-class wines from the oldest family-owned estate in Rioja. Grab your chance to taste wines from this exciting producer.

Vasse Felix, Tom Cullity, Margaret River, Australia 2017 (magnum)

Vasse Felix was established in 1967 by Dr Thomas Cullity and is Margaret River’s founding wine estate. I met the winemaker (Virginia Willcock) of Vasse Felix several times over the years in NYC, and she is a rock star. Virginia is one of the most awarded female winemakers in Australia. The Vasse Felix, Tom Cullity, Margaret River is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec. The wines are always intense, with great focus and concentration. This is your opportunity to discover the incredible wines of Vasse Felix and the wine paradise of Margaret River.

‘I am thrilled to be attending the event in June at Manhatta, 60 floors above NYC, where we will be able to experience great wines with great views. The masterclasses are fabulous and are a deep dive into the individual producers for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. There are 50 phenomenal producers at the event, and I can’t wait to taste them all during the grand tasting.’ Rupal Shankar

Nicole Muscari @grapechic



French Wine Scholar Nicole Muscari embarked on a journey to make wine more accessible and enjoyable for everyone by launching her blog and social media platform, Grape Chic. Through this platform, she aims to share captivating stories with the world, inviting readers and followers to embrace the world of wine with a sense of approachability and fun. Muscari is currently pursuing the WSET Diploma and has also contributed to publications like The Vintner Project and Honest Cooking Magazine, further establishing herself as a respected voice in the wine industry.

Laurent-Perrier, Grand Siècle Itération N°23, Champagne (magnum)

58% Chardonnay and 42% Pinot Noir from 2006, 2004, and 2002 aged 14 years on the lees – in magnum – what else is there to say? The fruit for this wine comes from 11 Grand Cru sites and provides the perfect blend of depth, complexity and elegance. With a base of mostly 2006 (65%), I expect this wine to be rich in texture with multiple layers that will reveal themselves slowly over time. A great way to set the tone!

Fèlsina, Fontalloro, Tuscany, Italy 2013

Sangiovese sits in my top three favourite red grape varieties, and Fèlsina always captures the purity of this variety so brilliantly. Grapes for Fontalloro come from vineyards that straddle both Chianti Classico and the Chianti Colli Senesi denomination. An array of different soils, altitudes, and exposures between the two sides make for a balanced, layered and complex wine. I expect this wine to show rich dark fruits and truffles with a lift of freshness brought on by the 2013 vintage.

Taylor Fladgate, Classic Vintage Port, Douro Valley, Portugal 2003

This 2003 Vintage Port comes from three ‘Grade A’ vineyards owned by Taylor Fladgate in the Douro Valley. Vintage Ports are only made in exceptional years, and not only do producers need to register their intent to produce a Vintage Port in the second year after harvest, but the young wine must also be approved by an IVDP tasting panel. Made with 100% foot-trodden grapes for delicate yet optimal extraction, this wine aged for two years in oak barrels and 20 years in bottle at the winery! My love and frequent visits to Portugal have me incredibly excited about this wine. It’s also sentimental for me, as 2003 was the year I graduated from high school.

Watch: What to expect at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2023 video

Essential information Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC Date: Saturday 10 June 2023 from 11am to 5pm. Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor,

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + sales tax (save with Group tickets) | Masterclass tickets from $245 *Tickets for the Gaja Masterclass have now sold out! A Grand Tasting ticket also includes access to the Decanter World Wine Awards winners’ bar, where you can taste Gold, Platinum and Best in Show wines from 2022. Last remaining tickets

