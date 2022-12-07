From traditional and iconic regions to new classics and lesser known treasures, the quality and diversity of sparkling wines across the globe is something to celebrate, made clear at the Decanter World Wine Awards.

More than 1,500 sparkling wines entered the competition in 2022 and of these, just four were awarded Best in Show and 16 a Platinum medal, with five countries represented. But making up a mere 2.9% of medal-winning sparklers, the cohort of Gold medal winners is not to be forgotten.

Scroll down to discover 15 top-scoring sparkling wines from DWWA 2022

‘To win a Gold is really something,’ says DWWA Co-Chair Andrew Jefford. ‘Believe me, we try hard to find Golds, and on some panels in particular, on hugely competitive panels, it’s very difficult to get a Gold.’

Co-Chair Michael Hill Smith MW adds: ‘The DWWA is one of the very few competitions where all the Gold medals are re-tasted. It’s that rigour that allows us to make sure that every Gold is fully deserving of that medal.’

Tasted and rated in organised flights by regional specialists, wines are judged against their peers, meaning not a single wine on this list was judged in the same flight nor by the same panel of judges. However, the consensus for a DWWA Gold medal is clear: it’s got to stand out – and that’s what these bubbles do.

‘If you get a Gold, you really know that you’ve fought it out at the very top level and have come out on top—it’s a fantastic accolade’

– Andrew Jefford

Representing the 15 countries awarded Gold medals for sparkling wines at the 2022 competition, discover below a selection of 15 to seek out.

Gold sparklers: 15 to try

Australia

House of Arras, EJ Carr Late Disgorged, Tasmania 2006

96 Gold

houseofarras.com.au

Elegant, refined and focused. The palate is huge and welcoming, with stone fruit, whipped butter, coffee, grilled nuts. It has a fine mousse, creamy palate weight and a bright and very fine finish. Alcohol 13.2%

Canada

Henry of Pelham, Cuvée Catharine, Carte Blanche Estate Blanc de Blancs Brut, Niagara Peninsula, Ontario 2016

96 Gold

henryofpelham.com

Pretty, inviting and elegant, with aromas of crisp green apple and bright citrus leading to a textured palate graced with a fine mousse and poised, focused fruit. Elegant and highly drinkable. Alc 12.5%

China

Chandon Brut, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia NV

95 Gold

lvmh.com

Elegant and vibrant aromas of crisp apples, zesty yellow citrus and touches of creamy notes. Very smooth and soft on the palate, harmonious, with fine bubbles. Alc 12.5%

Czech Republic

Chateau Bzenec, Ryzlink Rýnský Brut, Slovácká, Moravia 2017

95 Gold

chateaubzenec.cz

A beautifully complex wine with layers of flavour. The fine mousse opens to present a very minerally, citrussy palate with a core of green apple and a good, luscious acidity. Lovely length and complexity. Alc 12.5%

France

Charles Heidsieck, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne NV

95 Gold

£79.99 Champagne Direct, Haynes Hanson & Clark, Hedonism, Lockett Bros, North & South, The Finest Bubble

Rich and full, with a clear flinty, smoky note to begin. Aromas of dried and baked fruits, woody and autolytic notes. Intense biscuit and toast notes and a classy texture. Charming. Alc 12%

Hungary

Kreinbacher, Prestige Brut NV

96 Gold

£28 Best of Hungary

A complex, developed aroma, leading with rich, toasty biscuits and nuts, then opening into fresh, ripe lemons. The palate offers flavours of fresh apple and quince, with a juicy lemon acidity and nice mousse. Alc 12%

Italy

Lo Sparviere, Franciacorta Brut, Lombardy, Italy 2015

95 Gold

£32.45 (2014) Independent Wine

Lifted perfumed citrus with delicate herbal and floral inflections. Balanced and developed palate with an understated biscuity richness. Ripe orchard fruit, zesty with a long, toasty finish. Alc 12.5%

New Zealand

No1 Family Estate, Rosé, Marlborough NV

95 Gold

£29.50 Amathus Drinks

The nose shows intriguing aromas of strawberry, blossom, toast and hints of savoury and earthy notes. Lovely weight and texture, with a bright acidity. Saline finish. Alc 13%

Portugal

Caves Transmontanas, Vértice Millésime Brut, Douro 2014

95 Gold

£19.95 The Wine Line

A crisp, complex sparkling wine that over-delivers on its price, with camomile, brioche, dried honey, toast, stone fruits and marzipan, creamy texture and a vivid, fine, persistent mousse. Long, nutty finish. Alc 12%

Serbia

Aleksić, Biser Smederevka Extra Brut, Vranje, Nišava-South Morava 2016

95 Gold

aleksicvinarija.rs

Crisp and refreshing, with attractive fresh apple, citrus and apricot fruit and perfect balance. There’s a feeling of lightness here, with an almost tart, individual character from the grape variety. Alc 11.5%

Slovenia

Istenič, Prestige Extra Brut, Bizeljsko-Sremič, Posavje 2013

95 Gold

£32.99 Novel Wines

Unbelievable freshness and elegance. Complex aroma, rich, with brioche, nuts, gingerbread, and honeyed complexity. A fine mousse shows enlivening peach and ripe citrus, with a balancing flintiness. Alc 13%

South Africa

Le Lude, Cap Classique Reserve Brut, Western Cape 2013

95 Gold

£29.99 Hard to Find Wines

The nose shows complex brioche, bruised apple, stone fruit, and a slight spearmint lift. The palate is fresh, with lovely delicate biscuit, floral, and citrus flavours. Very elegant, with a persistent finish. Alc 12%

Spain

Cavas Hill, Col.lecció Privada Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Cava 2017

96 Gold

POA Freixenet Copestick

Sensational scents of honey drizzled over fig, caramel, lemon peel, spice, toast, beeswax, coconut and buttered popcorn. Long and complex, with a beautifully defined mousse. Simultaneously powerful and delicate. Alc 11.5%

Turkey

Kavaklıdere, Côtes d’Avanos Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature, Central Anatolia 2017

95 Gold

kavaklidere.com

Judiciously chosen blend of Chardonnay and the lighter Emir delivering an intense sparkling wine with layers of dried lemons, lemon zest, and fresh citrus fruits. Alc 12.5%

United Kingdom

Gusbourne, Blanc de Noirs Brut, Kent 2018

96 Gold

£59 Berry Bros & Rudd, Grape Britannia, Gusbourne, Highbury Vintners, Philglas & Swiggot, The English Wine Collection, Twelve Green Bottles, Uncorked

Enticing nose of strawberry, orchard fruits, plum, cherry and honey. On the palate, summer fruits, red apples, bread and caramel. Wonderfully complex with a long finish. Alc 12%

