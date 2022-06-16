Platinum: The 97 point wines of DWWA 2022

The largest-ever year for entries, an incredible 18,244 wines were judged at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards – with just 163 wines awarded a Platinum medal.

‘Winning a Platinum medal is something really exceptional’ said Decanter World Wine Awards Co-Chair Sarah Jane Evans MW. ‘Platinum is like the stratospheric level’ she commented, ‘so it’s really saying to the winemaker: this is a great wine.’

Making up just 0.89% of the total wines tasted at the 2022 competition, Platinum medal winners – alongside the Best in Show – represent the best of the best wines at the Decanter World Wine Awards.

Scroll down to discover the full list of DWWA 2022 Platinum medal winners well worth seeking out, all of which have been awarded 97 points and tasted at least four times across the competition’s meticulous judging process.

Decanter World Wine Awards 2022 – Platinum’s best

Championing the most Best in Show medals, France also scored highest on the Platinum table with 38 wines awarded the accolade across nine regions. Burgundy and Champagne were awarded seven Platinum medals each, followed by Bordeaux with six.

Noteworthy highlights from France include second-ever Platinum medals awarded to Jura for Domaine Badoz, Vin Jaune, Côtes du Jura 2015 and to a Loire sparkling wine for Cave de Montlouis, Cuvée Laudacius Brut Nature, Montlouis-sur-Loire NV.

Italy was awarded 24 Platinum medals with Montepulciano, often regarded a workhorse grape, proving its worth with two medals awarded to wines from Abruzzo and Marche, including Mazzarosa, Vere Novo Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2020 and Moncaro, Nerone, Conero Riserva 2017. Marche saw a second Platinum awarded to Velenosi, Querciantica, Lacrima di Morro d’Alba Superiore 2021, a wine produced with the indigenous and aromatic red grape variety, Lacrima.

Emilia Romana also impressed with three Platinum medals awarded – a first for the region – including a Value Platinum for Cantina Sociale di Gualtieri’s Il Ligabue, Lambrusco Reggiano Secco 2021. The first Lambrusco to receive such a prestigious accolade in the competition, and priced at less than £15 retail, the judges noted its ‘rich and full body with plenty of dark berry fruits with floral notes, violets and decent mousse. Delicious with the right sorts of food and a great example at this price.’

In Spain, 22 Platinum medals were awarded with 13 regions represented, including a first-ever Platinum for Vino Espumoso de Calidad (Quality Sparkling Wine) to Torelló, Corpinnat Collectión Brut Nature 2011 – one of the nine sparkling wine producers in Penedès, Catalunya to quit the Cava denomination in 2019 and bottle under the fairly new, quality-focused label called Corpinnat.

Platinum medal countdown

Intriguing Platinum results can be found across the globe with 21 countries making the list. After France, Italy and Spain, Australia, then Argentina, saw the most Platinum medals awarded with 15 and 13 medals respectively.

Portugal, South Africa, Chile and Switzerland received five medals each, followed by Germany, Hungary, Greece and New Zealand with four apiece. Of these, a large majority were awarded to white wines from benchmark examples of Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc and Pinot Gris to lesser-known Savagnin, Petite Arvine, Encruzado and Olasz Rizling.

White wines also impressed from Austria with all three of its Platinum medals awarded to cool-climate white varieties, and again in Croatia for its three Platinums. Produced with Riesling and Manzoni Bianco, Dvorska Šoškić’s Haiku, Plešivica, Continental 2019 is of particular note. This skin-contact wine is the first orange wine to receive a Platinum medal at the competition with the judges noting its ‘interesting herbal details, broad spicy tannins and charming creamy texture.’

North Macedonia and Slovenia made the Platinum list too, with one wine awarded each to Tikveš, Merak Vranec-Merlot-Plavec, Tikvesh, Povardarje 2021 and Ščurek, Zero Brut, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2019.

Further afield, Japan was awarded a Platinum medal with a first-ever win from the country’s south island Kyushu for Sanwa Shurui, Ajimu Moroya Koshu 2021, and back in the UK, the nation also won a first-ever Platinum from Essex for Vagabond Winery’s Chardonnay 2020.

In North America, Canada was awarded one Platinum for its world-renowned Icewine, and in the United States California topped charts for its internationally recognised red wines from Napa Valley, with four Platinum medals awarded to wines from Rutherford, Los Carneros and Oak Knoll District AVAs, including varietal Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc and Pinot Noir.

On judging at the 2022 competition, Co-Chair Michael Hill Smith MW said, ‘There’re a lot of wine competitions in the world, so winning a Platinum at Decanter is quite important because it’s not just a Gold medal-winning wine, which is hard enough to win.

‘It’s one of the very best of the Golds in the competition. So I think if you win Platinum it shows that wine is of exceptional quality.’

See below for the full list of DWWA 2022 Platinum medal winners. Search all results at awards.decanter.com

Platinum: The 97 point wines of DWWA 2022

Argentina

Argento, Single Vineyard Organic Malbec, Agrelo, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2020

Single Vineyard Organic Malbec, Agrelo, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2020 Bemberg, La Linterna Finca El Tomillo Parcela No 1 Chardonnay, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2017

La Linterna Finca El Tomillo Parcela No 1 Chardonnay, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2017 Bemberg, La Linterna Finca La Yesca Parcela No 13 Malbec, Pedernal Valley, San Juan 2015

La Linterna Finca La Yesca Parcela No 13 Malbec, Pedernal Valley, San Juan 2015 Bodegas Callia, Contracara Reserva Malbec, Pedernal Valley, San Juan 2020 (Value Platinum)

Contracara Reserva Malbec, Pedernal Valley, San Juan 2020 (Value Platinum) El Enemigo, Gran Enemigo Cabernet Franc, El Cepillo, San Carlos, Mendoza 2018

Gran Enemigo Cabernet Franc, El Cepillo, San Carlos, Mendoza 2018 La Luz, Callejón del Crimen Single Vineyard Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2019

Callejón del Crimen Single Vineyard Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2019 La Luz, Relatos del Callejón Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza 2020

Relatos del Callejón Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza 2020 La Luz, Callejón del Crimen, Blend de Terroirs Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza 2019

Callejón del Crimen, Blend de Terroirs Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza 2019 Los Helechos, Designado Cabernet Franc, Vista Flores, Tunuyán, Mendoza 2019

Designado Cabernet Franc, Vista Flores, Tunuyán, Mendoza 2019 Puna, 2600 Malbec, Cachi, Salta 2020

2600 Malbec, Cachi, Salta 2020 Rutini, Single Vineyard Malbec, Altamira, San Carlos, Mendoza 2019

Single Vineyard Malbec, Altamira, San Carlos, Mendoza 2019 Zorzal, Gran Terroir Cabernet Franc, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2021

Gran Terroir Cabernet Franc, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2021 Zuccardi, Tito, Paraje Altamira, Mendoza 2020

Australia

Arras, Grand Vintage, Tasmania 2009

Grand Vintage, Tasmania 2009 Beresford, Limited Release Cabernet Sauvignon, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2016

Limited Release Cabernet Sauvignon, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2016 Brookland Valley, Reserve Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2020

Reserve Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2020 Brookland Valley, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2020

Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2020 Eisenstone, Ebenezer SR802 Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia 2019

Ebenezer SR802 Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia 2019 Langmeil, Valley Floor Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia 2019

Valley Floor Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia 2019 McWilliam’s, Show Reserve Tawny 25 Year Old NV

Show Reserve Tawny 25 Year Old NV Morris, Old Premium Rare Topaque, Rutherglen, Victoria NV

Old Premium Rare Topaque, Rutherglen, Victoria NV Pewsey Vale, Museum Reserve The Contours Riesling, Eden Valley, South Australia 2016

Museum Reserve The Contours Riesling, Eden Valley, South Australia 2016 Ponting, 366 Shiraz-Cabernet Sauvignon, South Australia 2018

366 Shiraz-Cabernet Sauvignon, South Australia 2018 Sidewood, Isabella Rosé, Adelaide Hills, South Australia 2015

Isabella Rosé, Adelaide Hills, South Australia 2015 Stella Bella, Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2020

Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2020 Wakefield Taylors, St Andrews Shiraz, Clare Valley, South Australia 2019

St Andrews Shiraz, Clare Valley, South Australia 2019 Wolf Blass, Platinum Label Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia 2007

Platinum Label Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia 2007 Zonte’s Footstep, Age of Enlightenment Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2019

Austria

Weingut Bründlmayer, Langenloiser Ried Kaeferberg 1oetw Grüner Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich 2018

Langenloiser Ried Kaeferberg 1oetw Grüner Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich 2018 Adam-Lieleg, Ried Kranachberg Muskateller, Südsteiermark, Steiermark 2020 (Value Platinum)

Ried Kranachberg Muskateller, Südsteiermark, Steiermark 2020 (Value Platinum) Sattlerhof, Ried Kapellenweingarten Sauvignon Blanc, Südsteiermark, Steiermark 2018

Canada

Jackson-Triggs Okanagan Estate, Reserve Riesling Icewine, Okanagan Valley, British Columbia 2018

Chile

J Bouchon, Mingre, Maule 2019

Mingre, Maule 2019 Las Veletas , Almaule, Maule 2021 (Value Platinum)

, Almaule, Maule 2021 (Value Platinum) Longaví, Glup Cinsault, Itata Valley 2021 (Value Platinum)

Glup Cinsault, Itata Valley 2021 (Value Platinum) Miguel Torres, Cordillera de los Andes Sauvignon Blanc, Osorno Valley 2020 (Value Platinum)

Cordillera de los Andes Sauvignon Blanc, Osorno Valley 2020 (Value Platinum) Viña Leyda, Single Vineyard Kadún Sauvignon Gris, Leyda Valley, San Antonio 2021

Croatia

Dvorska Šoškić, Haiku, Plešivica, Continental 2019

Haiku, Plešivica, Continental 2019 Benvenuti, San Salvatore Muškat, Hrvatska Istra, Coastal 2017

San Salvatore Muškat, Hrvatska Istra, Coastal 2017 Kozlović, Santa Lucia Malvazija, Hrvatska Istra, Coastal 2017

France

Domaine Allimant-Laugner, Gewurztraminer, Alsace 2020

Gewurztraminer, Alsace 2020 Gustave Lorentz, Vieilles Vignes Riesling, Grand Cru Altenberg-de-Bergheim, Alsace 2017

Vieilles Vignes Riesling, Grand Cru Altenberg-de-Bergheim, Alsace 2017 Château Magnol, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux 2020

Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux 2020 Château Haut Condissas, Médoc, Bordeaux 2019

Médoc, Bordeaux 2019 Château La Haye, Saint-Estèphe, Bordeaux 2018

Saint-Estèphe, Bordeaux 2018 Château Tronquoy-Lalande, Saint-Estèphe, Bordeaux 2018

Saint-Estèphe, Bordeaux 2018 Château Haut-Goujon, Cuvée Liberté, Lalande-de-Pomerol, Bordeaux 2020

Cuvée Liberté, Lalande-de-Pomerol, Bordeaux 2020 Château Yon-Figeac, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2020

Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2020 Marks & Spencer, Les Domaines Brocard Organic, Chablis, Burgundy 2019

Les Domaines Brocard Organic, Chablis, Burgundy 2019 La Chablisienne, Les Clos, Chablis Grand Cru, Burgundy 2019

Les Clos, Chablis Grand Cru, Burgundy 2019 R. Dubois & Fils, Les Monts de Boncourt, Côte de Nuits-Villages, Burgundy 2020

Les Monts de Boncourt, Côte de Nuits-Villages, Burgundy 2020 Albert Bichot, Hospices de Beaune Cuvée Cyrot-Chaudron, Clos de la Roche Grand Cru, Burgundy 2020

Hospices de Beaune Cuvée Cyrot-Chaudron, Clos de la Roche Grand Cru, Burgundy 2020 Maison Evenstad, Les Grands Épenots, Pommard 1er Cru, Burgundy 2019

Les Grands Épenots, Pommard 1er Cru, Burgundy 2019 Château de la Crée, La Garenne, Puligny Montrachet 1er Cru, Burgundy 2019

La Garenne, Puligny Montrachet 1er Cru, Burgundy 2019 Madame Veuve Point, Clos des Chênes, Volnay 1er Cru, Burgundy 2019

Clos des Chênes, Volnay 1er Cru, Burgundy 2019 Georges de la Chapelle, Cuvée Nostalgie Brut, Champagne NV

Cuvée Nostalgie Brut, Champagne NV Pannier, Blanc Velours Brut, Champagne NV

Blanc Velours Brut, Champagne NV Chapuy, Unique Oger Chardonnay Brut Nature Grand Cru, Champagne 2014

Unique Oger Chardonnay Brut Nature Grand Cru, Champagne 2014 Nicolas Feuillatte, Blanc de Blancs Brut Grand Cru, Champagne 2012

Blanc de Blancs Brut Grand Cru, Champagne 2012 Saint-Réol, Elégance Brut Grand Cru, Champagne 2012

Elégance Brut Grand Cru, Champagne 2012 Nicolas Feuillatte, Palmes d’Or Brut, Champagne 2008

Palmes d’Or Brut, Champagne 2008 Charles Ellner, Seduction, Champagne 2007

Seduction, Champagne 2007 Domaine Badoz , Vin Jaune, Côtes du Jura, Jura 2015

, Vin Jaune, Côtes du Jura, Jura 2015 Château Ollieux Romanis, Atal Sia, Corbières-Boutenac, Languedoc-Roussillon 2019

Atal Sia, Corbières-Boutenac, Languedoc-Roussillon 2019 Mas Gabinèle, Inaccessible, Faugères, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020

Inaccessible, Faugères, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020 Gérard Bertrand, Château Hospitalet Grand Vin, Languedoc La Clape, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020

Château Hospitalet Grand Vin, Languedoc La Clape, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020 Domaine Cailhol Gautran, Villa Lucia, Minervois, Languedoc-Roussillon 2019

Villa Lucia, Minervois, Languedoc-Roussillon 2019 Aubert & Mathieu, Milo, Minervois La Livinière, Languedoc-Roussillon 2019

Milo, Minervois La Livinière, Languedoc-Roussillon 2019 Château Princé, Les Ardoisières, Anjou, Loire 2019

Les Ardoisières, Anjou, Loire 2019 Cave de Montlouis, Cuvée Laudacius Brut Nature, Montlouis-sur-Loire, Loire NV

Cuvée Laudacius Brut Nature, Montlouis-sur-Loire, Loire NV Damien Et Vincent Papin, Clisson, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Clisson, Loire 2018

Clisson, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Clisson, Loire 2018 Domaine FL, Le Parc, Savennières, Loire 2018

Le Parc, Savennières, Loire 2018 Domaine la Suffrène, Les Lauves, Bandol, Provence 2018

Les Lauves, Bandol, Provence 2018 Clos de Caille, Clarisse, Côtes de Provence, Provence 2021

Clarisse, Côtes de Provence, Provence 2021 Château Sainte Roseline, Cuvèe la Chapelle de Sainte Roseline, Côtes de Provence Cru Classé, Provence 2014

Cuvèe la Chapelle de Sainte Roseline, Côtes de Provence Cru Classé, Provence 2014 Le Serre des Mourres, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône 2020

Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône 2020 Maison Castel, Séries Limitées Chap. II l’Élégance des Dentelles, Gigondas, Rhône 2017

Séries Limitées Chap. II l’Élégance des Dentelles, Gigondas, Rhône 2017 Delas Frères, Les Bessards, Hermitage, Rhône 2019

Germany

Martin Waßmer, SW Markgräflerland Sauvignon Blanc, Baden 2020

SW Markgräflerland Sauvignon Blanc, Baden 2020 Martin Waßmer, Dottinger Castellberg Weisser Burgunder GC, Baden 2019

Dottinger Castellberg Weisser Burgunder GC, Baden 2019 Weingut Hans Wirsching, Iphöfer Kalb Gewürztraminer, Trockenbeerenauslese, Franken 2018

Iphöfer Kalb Gewürztraminer, Trockenbeerenauslese, Franken 2018 Weinbiet, Von Ersten Lagen Weissburgunder-Chardonnay, Pfalz 2020 (Value Platinum)

Greece

Mikra Thira, Assyrtiko, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2020

Assyrtiko, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2020 Estate Argyros, Cuvée Monsignori, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2019

Cuvée Monsignori, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2019 Volcanic Slopes Vineyards, Pure, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2018

Pure, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2018 Estate Argyros, Vinsanto Late Release, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2002

Hungary

Zelna, Olaszrizling, Balatonfüred-Csopak, Balaton 2021 (Value Platinum)

Olaszrizling, Balatonfüred-Csopak, Balaton 2021 (Value Platinum) Juliet Victor, Tokaj 2018

Tokaj 2018 Derczó-Lovas Pince, Aszú, Tokaj 2017

Aszú, Tokaj 2017 Gróf Degenfeld, Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj 2017

Italy

Mazzarosa, Vere Novo, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Abruzzo 2020

Vere Novo, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Abruzzo 2020 Cantina Terlano, Primo Grande Cuvée, Alto Adige Terlano, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2019

Primo Grande Cuvée, Alto Adige Terlano, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2019 Alabastra, Alania, Fiano di Avellino, Campania 2018

Alania, Fiano di Avellino, Campania 2018 Vinosia, Santandrea, Taurasi, Campania 2016

Santandrea, Taurasi, Campania 2016 Oinoe, 4.0 Rea Malvasia, Colli di Parma, Emilia-Romagna 2020

4.0 Rea Malvasia, Colli di Parma, Emilia-Romagna 2020 Mossi 1558, Impetuoso Classico, Gutturnio Superiore, Emilia-Romagna 2019

Impetuoso Classico, Gutturnio Superiore, Emilia-Romagna 2019 Cantina Sociale di Gualtieri, Il Ligabue, Lambrusco Reggiano Secco, Emilia-Romagna 2021 (Value Platinum)

Il Ligabue, Lambrusco Reggiano Secco, Emilia-Romagna 2021 (Value Platinum) Meroi, Zitelle Barchetta, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2019

Zitelle Barchetta, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2019 Pitticco, Migale, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2019

Migale, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2019 Muzic, Stare Brajde, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2020

Stare Brajde, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2020 Moncaro, Nerone, Conero Riserva, Le Marche 2017

Nerone, Conero Riserva, Le Marche 2017 Velenosi, Querciantica, Lacrima di Morro d’Alba Superiore, Le Marche 2021

Querciantica, Lacrima di Morro d’Alba Superiore, Le Marche 2021 Damilano, Cannubi, Barolo, Piedmont 2018

Cannubi, Barolo, Piedmont 2018 Barone di Villagrande, Salina, Sicily 2021

Salina, Sicily 2021 Carpineto, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany 2016

Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany 2016 Corte Pavone, Vigna Poggio Molino al Vento, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany 2016

Vigna Poggio Molino al Vento, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany 2016 Gagliole, Balisca, Colli della Toscana Centrale, Tuscany 2018

Balisca, Colli della Toscana Centrale, Tuscany 2018 Tenuta di Capezzana, Riserva, Vin Santo di Carmignano, Tuscany 2014

Riserva, Vin Santo di Carmignano, Tuscany 2014 Silvano Piacentini, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2019

Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2019 Villa Annaberta, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2019

Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2019 Rubinelli Vajol, Corte S. Anna, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto 2017

Corte S. Anna, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto 2017 Accordini Igino, Gino Cordin, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Veneto 2013

Gino Cordin, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Veneto 2013 Masottina, R.D.O. Rive di Ogliano Levante Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Rive, Veneto 2021

R.D.O. Rive di Ogliano Levante Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Rive, Veneto 2021 Carpenè Malvolti, Rive di San Pietro di Barbozza Brut, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Rive, Veneto 2019

Japan

Sanwa Shurui, Ajimu Moroya Koshu, Oita, Kyushu 2021

New Zealand

Kono, Tohu Pinot Gris, Awatere Valley, Marlborough 2021

Tohu Pinot Gris, Awatere Valley, Marlborough 2021 Kono, Tohu Sauvignon Blanc, Awatere Valley, Marlborough 2021

Tohu Sauvignon Blanc, Awatere Valley, Marlborough 2021 Palliser Estate, Hua Nui Vineyard Pinot Noir, Martinborough, Wairarapa 2019

Hua Nui Vineyard Pinot Noir, Martinborough, Wairarapa 2019 Villa Maria, Keltern Chardonnay, Hawke’s Bay 2020

North Macedonia

Tikveš, Merak Vranec-Merlot-Plavec, Tikvesh, Povardarje 2021 (Value Platinum)

Portugal

Casa de Santar, Vinha dos Amores Encruzado, Dão 2017

Vinha dos Amores Encruzado, Dão 2017 Quinta dos Monteirinhos, Manel Chaves Reserva, Dão 2018

Manel Chaves Reserva, Dão 2018 Henriques & Henriques, Single Harvest Boal, Madeira 2000

Single Harvest Boal, Madeira 2000 Agri-Roncão, Dr, 40 Year Old Tawny, Port NV

Dr, 40 Year Old Tawny, Port NV Sandeman, 40 Year Old Tawny, Port NV

Slovenia

Ščurek, Zero Brut, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2019

South Africa

Constantia Glen, Sauvignon Blanc, Constantia, Cape Town 2021

Sauvignon Blanc, Constantia, Cape Town 2021 De Wetshof Estate, Bateleur Chardonnay, Robertson 2020

Bateleur Chardonnay, Robertson 2020 KWV, The Mentors Chenin Blanc, Swartland 2020

The Mentors Chenin Blanc, Swartland 2020 Paul Cluver, Seven Flags Chardonnay, Elgin 2020

Seven Flags Chardonnay, Elgin 2020 Stellenbosch 1679, The Legacy, Stellenbosch 2018

Spain

Bodegas y Viñedos Merayo, Aquiana, Bierzo 2017

Aquiana, Bierzo 2017 Dominio de la Vega, Finca Cerro Tocón Blanc de Noirs Reserva Brut, Cava 2016

Finca Cerro Tocón Blanc de Noirs Reserva Brut, Cava 2016 Torelló, Corpinnat Collectión Brut Nature 2011

Corpinnat Collectión Brut Nature 2011 Bodegas Martín Códax, Mara Martín Godello, Monterrei 2021 (Value Platinum)

Mara Martín Godello, Monterrei 2021 (Value Platinum) Bodegas Agronavarra, Agramont Graciano, Navarra 2021 (Value Platinum)

Agramont Graciano, Navarra 2021 (Value Platinum) Bodegas Rolland Galarreta, Clos d’En Ferran, Priorat 2018

Clos d’En Ferran, Priorat 2018 Attis, Embaixador Albariño, Rías Baixas 2018

Embaixador Albariño, Rías Baixas 2018 Bodegas Portia, Roble, Ribera del Duero 2020 (Value Platinum)

Roble, Ribera del Duero 2020 (Value Platinum) Cruz de Alba, Finca Los Hoyales, Ribera del Duero 2016

Finca Los Hoyales, Ribera del Duero 2016 Bodegas Arzuaga Navarro, Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2018

Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2018 Diego Rodriguez, Vacamulo, Ribeira Sacra 2017

Vacamulo, Ribeira Sacra 2017 Bodegas Baigorri, De Garage, Rioja 2017

De Garage, Rioja 2017 Bodegas Campillo, 57 Selección Especial, Rioja 2015

57 Selección Especial, Rioja 2015 Bodegas Ondarre, Mayor de Ondarre Reserva, Reserva, Rioja 2017

Mayor de Ondarre Reserva, Reserva, Rioja 2017 Asda, Extra Special Palacio de Vivero Verdejo, Rueda 2021 (Value Platinum)

Extra Special Palacio de Vivero Verdejo, Rueda 2021 (Value Platinum) Altavins Viticultors, Selecció Garnatxa Blanca, Terra Alta 2017

Selecció Garnatxa Blanca, Terra Alta 2017 Bodegas Osborne, La Honda en Rama Palomino Fino, Amontillado, Sherry NV

La Honda en Rama Palomino Fino, Amontillado, Sherry NV Lustau, 30 Years Old V.O.R.S., Amontillado, Sherry NV

30 Years Old V.O.R.S., Amontillado, Sherry NV González Byass, Matusalem 30 Years Old V.O.R.S., Cream, Sherry NV

Matusalem 30 Years Old V.O.R.S., Cream, Sherry NV Bodegas Osborne, Sibarita VORS, Oloroso, Sherry NV

Sibarita VORS, Oloroso, Sherry NV Valdespino, Solera de Su Majestad 30 Years Old VORS, Oloroso, Sherry NV

Solera de Su Majestad 30 Years Old VORS, Oloroso, Sherry NV Harveys, Medium VORS, Palo Cortado, Sherry NV

Switzerland

Terreni Alla Maggia, Ascona Riserva Merlot, Ticino 2019

Ascona Riserva Merlot, Ticino 2019 Les Celliers de Vétroz, Petite Arvine, Valais 2020

Petite Arvine, Valais 2020 Adrian & Diego Mathier, L’Ambassadeur des Domaines Diego Mathier, Valais 2019

L’Ambassadeur des Domaines Diego Mathier, Valais 2019 Charles Bonvin, 1858 Assemblage, Valais 2019

1858 Assemblage, Valais 2019 Hammel Rolle, Clos du Châtelard, Cuvée des Sens Pinot Noir, Villeneuve Chablais Grand Cru, Vaud 2020

United Kingdom

Vagabond Wines, Chardonnay, Essex 2020

United States

Clos du Val, Estate Cabernet Franc, Stags Leap District, California 2019

Estate Cabernet Franc, Stags Leap District, California 2019 Donum, East Slope Pinot Noir, Los Carneros, California 2019

East Slope Pinot Noir, Los Carneros, California 2019 Matt Parish, Special Bottling Petit Verdot, Rutherford, California 2019

Special Bottling Petit Verdot, Rutherford, California 2019 Trefethen, Cabernet Sauvignon, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley, California 2019

Go to DWWA homepage