At the 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards, the world’s largest wine competition saw its biggest year to date, with 18,094 wines tasted from 56 countries. Over 15 consecutive days in June 2021, almost 170 expert wine judges, including 44 Masters of Wine and 11 Master Sommeliers, awarded 50 Best in Show, 179 Platinum, 635 Gold, 5,607 Silver and 8,332 Bronze medals.

Join Decanter at our Fine Wine Encounter NYC this June, where you will have the opportunity to sample 23 of these top awarded Gold, Platinum and Best in Show wines at the DWWA winners’ bar.

The full line-up of award-winning wines comprises:

Masottina, Contrada Granda Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy, NV

100% Glera

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 11.5%

Constantine, Solarris Blanc de Noirs Brut, Champagne, France, NV

100% Pinot Meunier

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 12.0%

Collard-Picard, Archives Extra Brut, Champagne, France, 2012

80% Chardonnay, 20% Pinot Noir

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 12.5%

K. Martini & Sohn, Alte Reben Sauvignon, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy, 2018

100% Sauvignon Blanc

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 14%

RG|NY, Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon, North Fork of Long Island, New York, United States, 2019

81% Sauvignon Blanc, 19% Sémillon

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 12.9%

Baglio del Cristo di Campobello, Laudàri Chardonnay, Sicily, Italy, 2019

100% Chardonnay

Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.5%

Real Agrado, Las Planas Viura, Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2016

100% Viura

Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14%

Bikicki, Uncensored, Fruška Gora, Srem, Serbia, 2018

100% Traminer

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 14%

St. Jodern Kellerei, Heida Barrique, Wallis, Valais, Switzerland, 2018

100% Savagnin

Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.6%

Domaine Badoz, Vin Jaune, Jura, France, 2014

100% Savagnin

Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.5%

Audeant, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, United States, 2017

100% Pinot Noir

Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.8%

Rocca delle Macìe, Famiglia Zingarelli, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy, 2018

90% Sangiovese, 5% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Colorino

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14%

Bodegas Ondarre, Mayor de Ondarre, Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2016

90% Tempranillo, 10% Mazuelo

Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.5%

Bodegas Olarra, Cerro Añón, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2015

90% Tempranillo, 5% Garnacha, 5% Graciano

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14%

Bodegas Tarón, Pantocrator, Rioja, Spain, 2010

90% Tempranillo, 10% Mazuelo

Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.5%

Château Mongravey, Margaux, Bordeaux, France, 2018

60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 38% Merlot, 2% Cabernet Franc

Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.5%

Domaine Fontanel, Cistes, Côtes du Roussillon Villages Tautavel, Languedoc-Roussillon, France, 2018

50% Syrah, 50% Grenache

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14.5%

Cederberg, Shiraz, Cederberg, South Africa, 2018

100% Shiraz

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 14.5%

Bodegas Fabre, Alta-Yarí Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina, 2020

100% Cabernet Sauvignon

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14.5%

Máté, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany, Italy, 2015

100% Sangiovese

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 15%

Tenute Cisa Asinari dei Marchesi di Gresy, Gaiun Martinenga, Barbaresco, Piedmont, Italy, 2016

100% Nebbiolo

Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 16%

Le Ragose, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy, 2010

50% Corvina, 25% Corvinone, 25% Rondinella

Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 16%

Korrell, Paradies, Beerenauslese, Nahe, Germany, 2019

100% Riesling

Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 5%

The Grand Tasting is at the heart of Decanter Fine Wine Encounters and will take place in the beautiful Bay Room, on the 60th floor of Manhatta featuring breathtaking panoramic views of Manhattan and its surrounding waterways. Set to be a truly unforgettable experience, producers will showcase four wines each with one being a very special bottle specifically selected from the winery’s cellar.

You will also have the opportunity to attend four exceptional masterclasses throughout the day.

Learn from the experts at our world-class 75-minute tutored tastings:

Masterclass 1 10:30am – 11:45am – Champagne Krug – The Art of Creation with Julie Cavil

Masterclass 2 12:45pm – 2pm – Charles Curtis MW’s Favorite Burgundies

(SOLD OUT) Masterclass 3 3pm – 4.15pm – Château Margaux with Alexis Leven-Mentzelopoulos

Masterclass 4 5:15pm – 6.30pm – Brunello di Montalcino – a Study of Contrasts with Michaela Morris

