At the 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards, the world’s largest wine competition saw its biggest year to date, with 18,094 wines tasted from 56 countries. Over 15 consecutive days in June 2021, almost 170 expert wine judges, including 44 Masters of Wine and 11 Master Sommeliers, awarded 50 Best in Show, 179 Platinum, 635 Gold, 5,607 Silver and 8,332 Bronze medals.
The full line-up of award-winning wines comprises:
Masottina, Contrada Granda Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy, NV
100% Glera
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 11.5%
Constantine, Solarris Blanc de Noirs Brut, Champagne, France, NV
100% Pinot Meunier
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 12.0%
Collard-Picard, Archives Extra Brut, Champagne, France, 2012
80% Chardonnay, 20% Pinot Noir
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 12.5%
K. Martini & Sohn, Alte Reben Sauvignon, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy, 2018
100% Sauvignon Blanc
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 14%
RG|NY, Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon, North Fork of Long Island, New York, United States, 2019
81% Sauvignon Blanc, 19% Sémillon
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 12.9%
Baglio del Cristo di Campobello, Laudàri Chardonnay, Sicily, Italy, 2019
100% Chardonnay
Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.5%
Real Agrado, Las Planas Viura, Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2016
100% Viura
Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14%
Bikicki, Uncensored, Fruška Gora, Srem, Serbia, 2018
100% Traminer
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 14%
St. Jodern Kellerei, Heida Barrique, Wallis, Valais, Switzerland, 2018
100% Savagnin
Award: Best in Show, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.6%
Domaine Badoz, Vin Jaune, Jura, France, 2014
100% Savagnin
Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 14.5%
Audeant, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, United States, 2017
100% Pinot Noir
Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.8%
Rocca delle Macìe, Famiglia Zingarelli, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy, 2018
90% Sangiovese, 5% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Colorino
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14%
Bodegas Ondarre, Mayor de Ondarre, Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2016
90% Tempranillo, 10% Mazuelo
Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.5%
Bodegas Olarra, Cerro Añón, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2015
90% Tempranillo, 5% Garnacha, 5% Graciano
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14%
Bodegas Tarón, Pantocrator, Rioja, Spain, 2010
90% Tempranillo, 10% Mazuelo
Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.5%
Château Mongravey, Margaux, Bordeaux, France, 2018
60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 38% Merlot, 2% Cabernet Franc
Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 13.5%
Domaine Fontanel, Cistes, Côtes du Roussillon Villages Tautavel, Languedoc-Roussillon, France, 2018
50% Syrah, 50% Grenache
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14.5%
Cederberg, Shiraz, Cederberg, South Africa, 2018
100% Shiraz
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 14.5%
Bodegas Fabre, Alta-Yarí Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina, 2020
100% Cabernet Sauvignon
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 14.5%
Máté, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany, Italy, 2015
100% Sangiovese
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 15%
Tenute Cisa Asinari dei Marchesi di Gresy, Gaiun Martinenga, Barbaresco, Piedmont, Italy, 2016
100% Nebbiolo
Award: Gold, 95 points | Alcohol: 16%
Le Ragose, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy, 2010
50% Corvina, 25% Corvinone, 25% Rondinella
Award: Gold, 96 points | Alcohol: 16%
Korrell, Paradies, Beerenauslese, Nahe, Germany, 2019
100% Riesling
Award: Platinum, 97 points | Alcohol: 5%
