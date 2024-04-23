Pernod Ricard to acquire 280-hectare Provence estate

In 2022, the French conglomerate became the majority shareholder in Côtes-de-Provence producer Château Sainte Marguerite.

The Fayard family, which had owned the estate since 1977, maintained a minority stake in the company following the sale.

Château Sainte Marguerite has more than 200ha under vine, and it produces popular wines such as Symphonie, Fantastique and Marguerite en Provence.

The company has now announced plans to snap up Aux Terres de Ravel, which is located approximately 15km north of Château Sainte Marguerite.

The deal is expected to be completed this summer. At that point, Château Sainte Marguerite’s estate will extend to more than 500ha.

That will allow Pernod Ricard and the Fayard family to ramp up production of Symphonie, Fantastique and Marguerite en Provence.

As part of the deal, 20ha will be sold to young wine-growers from the region as part of a support programme established by the Société d’Aménagement Foncier et d’Etablissement Rural.

Olivier Fayard, managing director of Château Sainte Marguerite, said: ‘This project should help support our growth in France and internationally. We are delighted that young wine-growers will also benefit from this move.’

Frédéric Ravel, a representative of the Ravel family, which owns Aux Terres de Ravel, added: ‘We are very pleased to see our family heritage join Sainte Marguerite en Provence, whose values we share and who will continue to develop the estate in the same spirit that has prevailed until now.’

Château Sainte Marguerite sits in Pernod Ricard’s luxury wines portfolio, alongside Champagne brands Mumm and Perrier-Jouët.

The company is primarily renowned for producing spirits such as Chivas Regal, Jameson, Absolut, Beefeater, Havana Club, Martell, The Glenlivet and Ricard, but it also owns mass market wine brands, including Campo Viejo and Jacob’s Creek.

Related articles