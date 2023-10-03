Brad Pitt launches a Champagne cuvée named Petite Fleur

Petite Fleur is a rosé Champagne comprising 65% Chardonnay Grand Cru 2019, 30% Chardonnay Grand Cru from the perpetual reserve and 5% Pinot Noir.

It is the latest in a long line of high-profile releases from the actor, who made his first foray into the wine trade back in 2011.

Pitt and his now ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, purchased Château Miraval in Provence for a reported $67m that year.

The former couple is now embroiled in a bitter divorce battle over the estate, which has been dubbed ‘War of the Rosé’.

However, Pitt has continued making wine in partnership with the Perrin family, the owners of Château de Beaucastel in Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

Pitt, the Perrins and another winemaking family, the Péters, joined forces to create the Fleur de Miraval Champagne house.

In 2020, they released 20,000 bottles of a limited-edition Champagne named Exclusivement Rosé. They followed it up with ER2 in 2021, which carried a recommended price of €320 per bottle.

Both releases proved to be successful, so they have now returned to the market with Petite Fleur.

This new cuvée has a lesser proportion of reserve wines than Exclusivement Rosé. The winemaking team did not use the Remise en Cercle process this time around, and the Pinot Noir was vinified as a red wine.

It will be sold for a more accessible price than the previous releases, although the official recommended retail price has not yet been disclosed.

According to the winemaking team, Petite Fleur ‘opens on a magnificent bouquet of spring flowers, with notes of peony and hawthorn, interwoven with bright, luscious red fruit such as raspberry and redcurrant. The mouth is exquisitely juicy and full, illuminated with fresh, lemony citrus notes, ruby grapefruit and mandarin, and a subtly diaphanous finish.’

