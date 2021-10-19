Brad Pitt and partners release new Fleur de Miraval Champagne

Fleur de Miraval ‘ER2’ has been unveiled this week, marking the latest adventure for Hollywood actor Brad Pitt in the world of Champagne and wine in general.

It will carry a recommended price of €320 per bottle (£270, $373), a spokesperson told Decanter.com today (19 October).

It’s the second version of Fleur de Miraval rosé Champagne, following the wine’s debut in 2020. In the ER2 name, the ‘E’ stands for ‘exclusively’ and the ‘R’ for ‘rosé’.

Fleur de Miraval ER2 has been produced in partnership with celebrated grower Champagne house Pierre Péters, with insight from the Perrin winemaking family – which makes Château Miraval Provence rosé with Brad Pitt and is also renowned for Rhône wines at Château de Beaucastel.

While the new edition of Fleur de Miraval uses the Champagne 2017 vintage as a ‘base’, the partners added: ‘This second edition [is] made up of 75% of Chardonnays of different ages [and] benefits from the richness of the 2012 vintage and the perfect balance of the 2014 vintage.’

The remaining 25% comes from ‘young Pinot Noirs from the terroir of Vertus’, the partners said.

They added the wine was aged on lees for three years and disgorged in April 2021, with a dosage of 4g per litre.

Pitt said of the wine, ‘I was impressed last year with the success of our first edition. With ER2, we pushed the limits even further, we created new extremes for quality.’

Coming soon: A full tasting note on the new Fleur de Miraval ER2 rosé Champagne

The launch comes in the same month that Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group, announced that it had acquired a 50% stake in Château Miraval from Angelina Jolie.

‘We are thrilled to have a position alongside Brad Pitt as curators of their extraordinary vintages,’ said Damian McKinney, global CEO of Stoli Group.

Tenute del Mondo has several interests in the fine wine world. It is also co-owner of SuperTuscans Masseto and Ornellaia alongside the Frescobaldi family.

