{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NzcxOWYxMTUyY2Y3MTRjNDIzOTA2OTQ4MjdjZTVjYTE5ZThhNWYxNjE5MzRlYTgxYzAwM2QzMTRmMjNiOWQzYg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Photo Highlights: Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2023

Picture highlights from the world-renowned Decanter Fine Wine Encounter in New York City, which took place last Saturday (10th June).
Laura Timms

Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2023 was a dream. More than 500 wine enthusiasts filled the venue to taste sensational wines from world-class winemakers and attend exceptional masterclasses throughout the day.

It was a real privilege to host such a generous and enthusiastic crowd and it was a joyous occasion to bring winemakers, wine aficionados, sommeliers and the Decanter team together again, all under one (very high) roof at the stunning Manhatta.

Scroll down to see more photo highlights from Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2023.

Thanks to photographer Mark Reinertson and video team Future Studios.

Thanks also to our sponsors: Riedel, Champagne Taittinger, Faustino and Domaine de Chevalier.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 1 of 25

Over 500 wine enthusiasts gathered at the beautiful Manhatta in New York City's Financial District for the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2023.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 2 of 25

The skies over the Big Apple brightened up on Saturday as the remaining smoke from Canadian wildfires cleared out, which meant an incredible view for our guests and winemakers.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 3 of 25

The Manhatta opened it’s doors for the second year and it was buzzing with vinous activity.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 4 of 25

Guests enjoyed tasting a stunning array of top 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) wines at the winners' bar.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 5 of 25

Preparation for the legendary Champagne Louis Roederer Masterclass begins.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 6 of 25

Chef de Cave Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon of Champagne Louis Roederer with co-host Clive Pursehouse, Decanter's US Editor.

This is an image 7 of 25

Over 80 guests enjoyed eight outstanding expression from the world-renowned champagne house including Cristal 2002, 2008, 2014 and Cristal Rosé 2012.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 8 of 25

What a way to start the day with some of the world's most sought-after Champagnes.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 9 of 25

The Grand Tasting marked a wonderful opportunity for 50 prestigious producers from all over the world to showcase their wines to the New York crowd.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 10 of 25

Guests had the opportunity to meet incredible winemakers including father and son duo Don and MacLean Hartford of Hartford Family Estates.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 11 of 25

A busy Champagne Drappier team pouring their stellar wines during the all day Grand Tasting.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 12 of 25

It was an honour to have Will Harlan, managing director of Harlan Estate, and Jonathan Cristaldi, Decanter's Napa Valley correspondent, host our second masterclass of the day.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 13 of 25

Guests tasted through three decades of Harlan, spanning from 1994 to 2018, with some truly standout vintages, including the 1994 and 2005.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 14 of 25

New for this year was the option of an excellent lunch in the exquisite dining room (with wine choices kindly sponsored by Rioja’s own Faustino and Bordeaux great Domaine de Chevalier).

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 15 of 25

The Grand Tasting room had floor to ceiling windows spoiling us all with a panoramic view of the city, with guests enjoying the treasures from the Vasse Felix table.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 16 of 25

The one and only Gaia Gaja, co-owner of Gaja, who led the room through a selection of wines that told the story of her family’s history and the terroirs of Piedmont and Tuscany.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 17 of 25

The packed GAJA masterclass saw guests taste some incredible bottles including a trio of single vineyard Barbaresco wines from the classic 2016 vintage.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 18 of 25

The talented Decanter pouring team working their magic in the masterclass room.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 19 of 25

Our guests had access to the Grand Tasting room showcasing more than 200 fine wines, making it an unrivalled day out for fine wine enthusiasts.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 20 of 25

Teresa Forrester, director of Ken Forrester Wines, meeting the Grand Tasting guests.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 21 of 25

A quiet corner of the busy Grand Tasting where two guests sat to write their own tasting notes and enjoy the wines they had selected.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 22 of 25

Our final masterclass featured the wines of St-Julien estate. It was hosted by Antoine Gimbert, export director Domaines Delon, alongside Georgie Hindle, Decanter's Premium editor and Bordeaux correspondent.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 23 of 25

A captivating tasting with Château Léoville Las Cases, one of Bordeaux’s most lauded ‘Super Seconds'.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 24 of 25

A sensational line-up of wines from Château Léoville Las Cases, which received 18 potential 100-point en primeur scores this year.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
This is an image 25 of 25

And finally, we would love for you to share your favourite moments with photos from the day by taking part in our Twitter and Instagram competition. This will give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to our next New York Fine Wine Encounter in 2024. Just tag #DecanterFWE.

Latest Wine News