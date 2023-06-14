Photo Highlights: Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2023

Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2023 was a dream. More than 500 wine enthusiasts filled the venue to taste sensational wines from world-class winemakers and attend exceptional masterclasses throughout the day.
It was a real privilege to host such a generous and enthusiastic crowd and it was a joyous occasion to bring winemakers, wine aficionados, sommeliers and the Decanter team together again, all under one (very high) roof at the stunning Manhatta.
Scroll down to see more photo highlights from Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2023.
Thanks to photographer Mark Reinertson and video team Future Studios.
Thanks also to our sponsors: Riedel, Champagne Taittinger, Faustino and Domaine de Chevalier.
Over 500 wine enthusiasts gathered at the beautiful Manhatta in New York City's Financial District for the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2023.
The skies over the Big Apple brightened up on Saturday as the remaining smoke from Canadian wildfires cleared out, which meant an incredible view for our guests and winemakers.
The Manhatta opened it’s doors for the second year and it was buzzing with vinous activity.
Guests enjoyed tasting a stunning array of top 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) wines at the winners' bar.
Preparation for the legendary Champagne Louis Roederer Masterclass begins.
Chef de Cave Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon of Champagne Louis Roederer with co-host Clive Pursehouse, Decanter's US Editor.
Over 80 guests enjoyed eight outstanding expression from the world-renowned champagne house including Cristal 2002, 2008, 2014 and Cristal Rosé 2012.
What a way to start the day with some of the world's most sought-after Champagnes.
The Grand Tasting marked a wonderful opportunity for 50 prestigious producers from all over the world to showcase their wines to the New York crowd.
Guests had the opportunity to meet incredible winemakers including father and son duo Don and MacLean Hartford of Hartford Family Estates.
A busy Champagne Drappier team pouring their stellar wines during the all day Grand Tasting.
It was an honour to have Will Harlan, managing director of Harlan Estate, and Jonathan Cristaldi, Decanter's Napa Valley correspondent, host our second masterclass of the day.
Guests tasted through three decades of Harlan, spanning from 1994 to 2018, with some truly standout vintages, including the 1994 and 2005.
New for this year was the option of an excellent lunch in the exquisite dining room (with wine choices kindly sponsored by Rioja’s own Faustino and Bordeaux great Domaine de Chevalier).
The Grand Tasting room had floor to ceiling windows spoiling us all with a panoramic view of the city, with guests enjoying the treasures from the Vasse Felix table.
The one and only Gaia Gaja, co-owner of Gaja, who led the room through a selection of wines that told the story of her family’s history and the terroirs of Piedmont and Tuscany.
The packed GAJA masterclass saw guests taste some incredible bottles including a trio of single vineyard Barbaresco wines from the classic 2016 vintage.
The talented Decanter pouring team working their magic in the masterclass room.
Our guests had access to the Grand Tasting room showcasing more than 200 fine wines, making it an unrivalled day out for fine wine enthusiasts.
Teresa Forrester, director of Ken Forrester Wines, meeting the Grand Tasting guests.
A quiet corner of the busy Grand Tasting where two guests sat to write their own tasting notes and enjoy the wines they had selected.
Our final masterclass featured the wines of St-Julien estate. It was hosted by Antoine Gimbert, export director Domaines Delon, alongside Georgie Hindle, Decanter's Premium editor and Bordeaux correspondent.
A captivating tasting with Château Léoville Las Cases, one of Bordeaux’s most lauded ‘Super Seconds'.
A sensational line-up of wines from Château Léoville Las Cases, which received 18 potential 100-point en primeur scores this year.
