Meet the sommelier… Gianni Sinesi

He worked his way up to head sommelier, winning awards along the way, including, in 2020, the title of Best Sommelier Under 35 at the first Food & Wine Italia Awards. That year, he launched Impressioni di Gianni Sinesi – wines made in partnership with carefully chosen winemakers. In 2024, he began working with online wine store Tannico, building a selection of Abruzzo wines for them.

Gianni Sinesi profile image credit: Andrea Straccini

My first memorable wine experience

I was in Germany, blind tasting some of Burgundy’s finest wines. The panel included renowned sommeliers and Italian wine journalists. It was a truly memorable learning experience, especially as I was the youngest sommelier and still quite a novice. It’s an adventure I’ll always carry with me.

My go-to everyday wines

I choose wines based on the day, the season and the moment. I can’t imagine drinking the same wines all the time – every situation has its perfect wine. However, I always look for wines with a few key characteristics: clean aromas, drinkability, character and pleasantness. These elements are essential to ensure the bottle is enjoyed to the last drop.

My favourite supermarket buy

I don’t buy wine at the supermarket – only Peroni beer.

My most embarrassing moment at work

Luckily, wine has a special power: it can dissolve any awkwardness and lighten the mood. Even in the trickiest situations, for example when you open the wrong wine by mistake, a good glass always helps to bring back a smile!

Pet hate

I deeply dislike arrogance and conceit. Occasionally, there are customers who come not to enjoy the experience but solely to criticise, without any expertise. This attitude is extremely disrespectful to our professional role. On the other hand, I also dislike superficiality. Life has taught me not to judge by appearances – you never know who you’re dealing with, or the stories they have to share.

My desert island pairing

Something grilled over an open flame, which I adore. As for the pairing, a Manhattan cocktail is always a safe choice.

Best food and wine match

One of the most successful pairings at Reale was the artichoke by Niko Romito with a gin and tonic. The bitterness of the artichoke and the gin meet on the palate, creating a sweet and persistent balance.

My fallback quick and easy after-work pairing

Bread, cheese, cured meats and a glass of rosé.

Most proud of on my list

It wasn’t one specific wine, but a selection of unexpected labels. I’m particularly proud of the small producers and the underrated Italian grape varieties. If I had to pick something, I’d say the Valpolicella selection of little-known but extraordinary producers, such as Roccolo Grassi, Villa Bellini and Alessandro Boni.

The wine style on my list that always surprises guests

Abruzzese Pecorino. It’s not widely known and often underestimated, but it’s a white wine with great character, depth and the ability to tell the unique story of Abruzzo’s terroir. If you want to discover great Pecorino, seek out the wines of Cataldi Madonna, the king of Pecorino. Other names to look out for would include Tiberio and Casadonna.

The one wine region that I’m most excited about right now

Emilia Romagna, with its fascinating and often underrated grape varieties, such as Pagadebit and Pignoletto.

Wine style or variety that I don’t really enjoy drinking

I’m not particularly fond of wines with excessive maceration (such as orange wine). I find that too much maceration tends to mask the wine’s and the grape’s true identity, making them all seem the same. That said, I don’t mean to generalise – there are producers who handle this style exceptionally well.

Best value for money

Italy in its entirety, without a doubt. Every region offers excellent-quality wines that are still undervalued.

My favourite wine region to visit and my go-to destination while there

Tuscany, especially Montalcino. While some may find it ‘predictable’, it’s always a delightful surprise for me. Whenever I visit, I make a point of catching up with Maurizio Menichetti at the restaurant Caino. He taught me what it means to fall in love with wine tasting and to truly understand a wine.

Related articles