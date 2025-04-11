King Charles III and Queen Camilla celebrate 20th wedding anniversary with Ferrari Trento

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were on a state visit to Italy, so they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in Rome on Wednesday evening.

They dined with Italian president Sergio Mattarella and several other luminaries at the Palazzo Quirinale on the outskirts of Rome.

Ferrari Trento, which is widely regarded as Italy’s leading luxury sparkling wine producer, was selected to oversee the special toast.

The Lunelli family, which runs Ferrari Trento, chose Ferrari Riserva Lunelli 2016 for the grand occasion.

This sparkling wine, which was initially fermented in large Austrian oak casks, sells for around £60 per bottle at specialist merchants.

The family also presented King Charles III with a bottle of Giulio Ferrari Collezione 2004 as an anniversary gift. It was numbered 2023 to honour the year of his coronation.

Matteo Lunelli, president and CEO of Ferrari Trento, said: ‘We are deeply honoured that our Trentodoc sparkling wines were chosen to open the State Dinner for the British Royals.

‘We are proud of Ferrari Trento’s status as the toast of Italy’s most significant institutional moments and as a global ambassador of the Italian Art of Living.

‘It fills us with immense joy to share with His Majesty the King our zeal for excellence, our territory and our commitment to social and environmental sustainability through our wines.’

Giulio Ferrari established Ferrari Trento in 1902. The Lunelli family has run the business since 1952.

All of the wines are made in the Champagne method, using Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes grown in northern Italy’s Trentino province. Formula 1 fans will be familiar with the brand, as it spent three years as the official podium partner from 2021.

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated ties between the UK and Italy on their four-day state visit. They had a private meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican before the banquet at Palazzo Quirinale.

They became the first royals to marry in a civil ceremony when they tied the knot at Windsor Guildhall on 9 April 2004.

